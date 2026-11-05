Former Castleford Tigers winger seals Super League return

York Knights have signed Andy Djeukessi on a permanent basis from partner club Newcastle Thunder, handing the winger a one-year deal.

Djeukessi is a product of Castleford’s youth system, and made his Super League debut in their colours at the back end of the 2025 campaign in a 40-0 defeat to St Helens.

Still only 23, the youngster joined Championship outfit Newcastle ahead of 2026, and having impressed, was handed an opportunity by partner club York.

That came back in August, coincidentally also against Saints, with Djeukessi starring on the wing in a memorable 34-32 win at the LNER Community Stadium.

Now, he has become a permanent fixture in Mark Applegarth’s squad for 2027.

Former Castleford Tigers winger Andy Djeukessi seals Super League return with York Knights

Djeukessi scored 21 tries in his 23 appearances across all competitions for Newcastle in the season just gone.

Having been snapped up by York, he said: “It means a lot to sign on this year.

“I’m excited to do my part and build on what was a historic year for the club.”

Set to turn 24 in April, Djeukessi enjoyed a successful loan stint with Workington Town during his time at Cas, scoring six tries in five games for the Cumbrian outfit.

Now, he has scored 27 tries in just 30 competitive appearances across all competitions at senior level, and becomes the latest in a growing line of talent to have made a permanent move from Thunder to the Knights this off-season.

Team-mates Cody Hunter, David Nofoaluma, Tom Inman, Myles Harrison, Joe Law and Harvey Reynolds have all already put pen to paper on deals at the LNER Community Stadium for 2027.

York head coach Applegarth added: “He got a taste of Super League last year and I’m keen to let him build on that.

“Obviously he’s still young and raw and he’s got plenty of developing in him, but his athletic potential is really good. He’s got some really good attributes that suit top level rugby league.

“I’m looking forward to working with him again.”