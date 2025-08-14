The Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham, has promised Salford Red Devils supporters he and the city’s Mayor will do everything within their power to ensure the club does not disappear.

Burnham, a lifelong rugby league supporter and former President of the Rugby Football League, insists he is watching the unfolding situation ‘very closely’ as the Red Devils appear to be heading for a possible financial disaster.

It remains unclear whether they can field a squad to face Wakefield Trinity on Sunday afternoon, and they have an impending date with HMRC in September, to whom they owe over £500,000.

Their owners are yet to speak with the media, but they did issue a statement this week calling for calm on the crisis.

But Burnham insists the situation is not being ignored by those in power in the Greater Manchester region.

“I’ve been watching the situation very closely indeed. Paul Rowley is someone I know very well,” he told BBC Radio Manchester. “I know how difficult it’s been for him and all of the staff there at Salford. I can say I’m watching it closely.

“The question is, what can be done to change things? Obviously a consortium came in promising to clear the debts and put significant investment in. But that clearly hasn’t happened.”