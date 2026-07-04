The man who could be the next Prime Minister has promised to deliver more backing for rugby league ‘at every single level’ if he is elected to office next month.

Andy Burnham MP is currently the overwhelming favourite to succeed Sir Keir Starmer and be in 10 Downing Street by the middle of next month. He was elected as the MP for Makerfield, a rugby league-heavy constituency, last month having previously been the MP for Leigh.

Burnham is a huge Leigh Leopards supporter and was at Magic Weekend on Saturday to watch his side take on Warrington Wolves – and he has previously served as president of the Rugby Football League earlier in his career too.

And he has insisted that he will do his best for a sport he holds close to his heart if he becomes PM.

‘The sport does need more’

Speaking on Sky Sports on Saturday afternoon before the Leopards faced the Wolves, Burnham insisted he would be ‘massively proud’ to become the first Prime Minister with a true rugby league allegiance.

“I would be massively proud,” he said. “I’m a former president of the RFL and to have that honour was huge.”

Burnham did not stop there – insisting he would do everything within his power to ensure league has the tools and the backing to thrive in the coming years under his leadership as PM.

He said: “I would back this sport from the highest office. Sir Lindsay Hoyle does that with great distinction from the House of Commons (as Speaker of the House) and perhaps the two of us can form a powerful axis for the sport if the plans comes to pass.

“The sport does need more, it’s. a brilliant spectacle. But rugby league deserves more. We saw Sir Kevin (Sinfield) get his rightful recognition but how is it that’s the first? Where is rugby league’s recognition more broadly?

“We’ve got an amazing infrastructure in Wigan borough but they do it themselves. I’d like to see more backing for the sport at every single level. You’ll have two very powerful backers if plans come to fruition.”

Burnham reveals Leopards love

Burnham first attended Leigh games in the 1980s, and spoke with real passion on Saturday about his affection for the club.

He was also hugely instrumental in plans for the Leigh Sports Village coming to fruition during his time as the local MP for the area, and admits he was delighted to be able to watch the Leopards inside the home of his other great sporting love, Everton.

He said: “I go a lot. I was the MP for Leigh and I’ve worked with Mr (Derek) Beaumont over the years.

“It does my heart so good to see Leigh play in the home of Everton. These are the two loves of my sporting life so to see them together tonight is massive for me.”

Burnham could be Prime Minister as early as this month – and it seems that could be a huge boost for rugby league if he takes the highest office.