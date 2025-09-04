The Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham, has called on Salford Red Devils’ owners to deliver an immediate plan to secure the club’s future after their latest court hearing.

The Red Devils were successful in securing a second adjournment in relation to a winding up petition from His Majesty’s Revenue and Customs on Wednesday morning. They owe over £700,000 in unpaid taxes and the crisis is showing no signs of easing – though the owners continue to insist a multi-million pound bridging loan is imminent.

However, that promise has been made for months on end with no sign of the money yet.

And now Burnham, combined with Salford Mayor Paul Dennett, has issued a statement expressing his concern about the ‘limbo’ the Red Devils continue to find themselves in off the field. They will now be able to complete the Super League season, but there is grave uncertainty about what happens beyond that.

Both Burnham and Dennett have insisted that they will now meet with prominent Salford fans group The 1873 to consult with supporters. They are planning to march ahead of Thursday night’s game with Catalans Dragons.

They then plan to reveal a ‘common position’ to HMRC before holding further talks with the owners – but they have warned the club simply cannot ‘be left on life support’.

In the statement, they said: “We understand the frustration Salford supporters will feel with the court’s decision to adjourn. It leaves the club in ongoing limbo and extends the anxiety about the club’s future that many people are experiencing across the Salford and Rugby League communities.

“In the coming days, we will meet with the 1873 Group and gather the views of all supporters. We will then communicate a common position to the HMRC and seek further meetings with Jacobsen Management Group. A club as proud as Salford Red Devils cannot be left on life support, living hand to mouth. A plan needs to be agreed on now that secures the club’s long-term future.”