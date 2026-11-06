Andy Burnham’s invite as ‘NRL back Barrow for Super League’

UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham has extended a warm invite to Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese to visit Cumbria in 2027 – with Barrow Raiders insisting some stakeholders in the NRL negotiations are asking if they can ‘come to the Super League party’.

Barrow finished 15th in this year’s IMG gradings, but are widely expected to forego their opportunity at promotion to Super Legue for 2027.

The Championship outfit are expected to remain in the second tier next season, with London Broncos – who finished a place below the Raiders in the IMG gradings despite dominating on the field in 2026 – potentially being promoted.

While there is no suggestion anyone of the power like PMs Burnham or Albanese could intervene even if they wanted to, the pair’s recent meeting has prompted the Raiders to speak out.

Andy Burnham invites Anthony Albanese for Cumbria visit as ‘NRL back Barrow for Super League’

Burnham and Albanese met in Antigua and Barbuda earlier this week, where the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting took place.

During their meeting, Burnham extended his invite to Cumbria to the Australian chief in a moment which was shared online by the BBC.

Burnham said: “I’ve got an invitation for you. We’ve got the chance, you and I, to cut the first steel on the first AUKUS sub sometime next year, and it’s in rugby league country, Barrow!”

Albanese then responded: “I’ve been up there! They gave me a Barrow jumper when I was up there.”

That video shared by the BBC was reposted by Championship club Barrow, whose own social caption is a notable one.

The Raiders have previously shown little sign of wanting to be in Super League in 2027, with acceptance that London are more prepared to make the step up.

However, whether it be 2027 or later, the Raiders have always maintained they have Super League ambitions – and that was made clear again here.

Their social caption of the Burnham-Albanese video reads: “This is more significant than you might think.

“Our town is being talked up by the NRL who receive significant investment from the Australian Government.

“It doesn’t harm that both Prime Ministers are big rugby league supporters.

“There are voices in the NRL negotiations asking if Barrow can come to the Super League party.

“There’s a lot of work to do, but our club remains ambitious and would welcome Australian investment.”

Having started in the early months of this year, negotiations between Super League and the NRL around potential investment remain ongoing.