NRL Immortal Andrew Johns has weighed in on the Toby Sexton situation at the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs, urging the young halfback to consider a stint in the English Super League to continue developing his game.

And with no extension at the Bulldogs for 2026, he could be off before the end of the month.

Speaking on Channel Nine’s Immortal Behaviour, Johns was full of praise for Sexton and his impact on the Bulldogs’ impressive 2025 campaign.

The 24-year-old played a key role in helping the Doggies charge to the top of the table, guiding them to a club-record six straight wins to open the season – a feat not achieved since 1938.

Canterbury currently sit outright first on the NRL ladder with 28 points.

But the Queenslander’s place in the Blue and White has become uncertain following the controversial midseason arrival of teenage sensation Lachlan Galvin from the Wests Tigers.

Galvin has quickly slotted into the halves and, despite only being at the club a few weeks, appears to have overtaken Sexton in the pecking order.

Nevertheless, Sexton was back in the No. 7 jersey for Thursday night’s epic clash against Penrith – a game many are calling the best of the year – but the narrow loss has only ramped up calls for the Bulldogs to make Galvin their long-term halfback if they’re serious about a title run.

Johns was clear in his assessment of the Sexton situation, saying he doesn’t suit the No. 14 jersey.

“He’s a 7 — an out-and-out seven,” he said.

Looking ahead, Johns floated a few options: “Perth, PNG… but that’s two years away in 2027.”

In the short term, however, he suggested a move to the Super League could really benefit Sexton.

The Knights legend, who played a brief stint with Warrington in 2005, pointed to the success of Jackson Hastings and Brodie Croft – both of whom revived their careers in the UK and earned the Super League’s Man of Steel, the British equivalent of the Dally M Medal.

Johns said someone with the talent of Sexton could work on his game without the constant spotlight overhead. “It’s good footy over there – less pressure,” he said.

With George Williams reportedly returning to the NRL and several English clubs in the market for a quality half, teams like Warrington could be watching the top Dog Sexton closely.