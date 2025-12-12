NRL icon Andrew Fifita has joined Central Coast Division Rugby League outfit Kincumber Colts for 2026, reuniting with twin brother and Wakefield Trinity cult hero David.

Former Australia and Tonga international Andrew – who scored the winning try for Cronulla Sharks in their 2016 NRL Grand Final triumph over Melbourne Storm – retired from professional rugby league at the end of the 2022 campaign.

The 36-year-old had started his first-grade career with Wests Tigers, but spent a decade with Cronulla: and got to play alongside twin David for the Sharks between 2014 and 2016.

Now, the pair have reunited lower down the Australian pyramid, with Andrew joining a Kincumber side that David is the captain-coach of.

Andrew Fifita lands new club Down Under for 2026 as family reunion confirmed

Having retired at the end of the 2023 Super League season after a second stint back at Wakefield which saw him surpass the milestone of 150 Trinity appearances, David became Kincumber’s captain-coach ahead of 2025.

His first season at the helm was a highly successful one, leading the Colts to the title with victory secured in September’s Grand Final against Toukley Hawks despite only finishing third on the ladder in the regular season.

That was the club’s first title triumph since 2012, and next year, their pack will be bolstered with the addition of David: who boasts over 250 appearances in the NRL alone on his CV.

The iconic front-rower is no stranger to the Central Coast Division having played in it soon after his retirement from the professional game for the Woy Woy Roosters, who finished sixth on the ladder this year.

Come 2026, former New South Wales representative David will combine his playing duties for the Colts with his role as the head coach of Cronulla’s under-19s women’s side, who compete in the Tarsha Gale Cup.

It is Fifita’s debut in NSWRL pathways coaching – his only previous hit-out coaching the De La Salle Under 10s girls – and he’s attacking it the only way he knows how … by creating a strong team culture.

Having previously coached De La Salle girls at under-10s level, he took on the under-19s job with the Sharks ahead of 2025, seeing his side finish eighth on the ladder before their campaign was ended by Parramatta Eels in the first week of the play-offs.