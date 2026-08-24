Two-time Super League Grand Finalist Andrew Dixon will join Bradford ahead of the 2027 campaign having been appointed as the Bulls’ new Head of Performance.

Still only 36, Dixon – whose Grand Final appearances came in consecutive years a St Helens shirt in 2010 and 2011 – only hung up his boots at the back end of 2024.

Then a Salford Red Devils player, the stalwart forward has occupied the Head of Performance role with Championship outfit Oldham since retiring.

And after both playing alongside and being coached by Bradford boss Kurt Haggerty, the pair will now reunite at Odsal come 2027, with the Bulls confirming Dixon’s appointment.

‘I am really looking forward to getting involved and getting my teeth into Bradford’s performance and medical department’

Blackbrook Royals junior Dixon’s CV boasts 248 professional career appearances – with the majority of those made in Super League between Saints, Salford, Toronto Wolfpack and Toulouse Olympique.

He also donned a shirt for Barrow Raiders, Leigh and Widnes Vikings over the course of his playing career, with 63 tries scored in total across all competitions: including one at Old Trafford in 2010 as Saints lost the Grand Final to rivals Wigan Warriors.

As his appointment was announced by Bradford, Dixon said: “I can’t wait to get started.

“I know Kurt (Haggerty) and Brian (Noble) pretty well along with some of the others in the performance staff, so I am really looking forward to getting involved and getting my teeth into Bradford’s performance and medical department and seeing what we can do next year.

“The role oversees the performance and medical departments, putting infrastructure, systems and processes in place for the club to move forward and signposting the direction of those departments.

“You’ve got your Strength & Conditioning, you’ve got your Sports Science and your Medical departments – and it’s just about putting systems and processes in place to allow us to be successful off the pitch.

“It’s also looking at what suits us as a group best, with the assets we’ve got in terms of players, but also the infrastructure in terms of the physical, gym and pitch qualities.

“The club is ambitious and is trying to move forward and they are making the right steps to do so and it is my role to support that, support the players and get them and the club to where it wants to be.”

Dixon will see out the remainder of the 2026 campaign with Oldham, who play the final game of their regular season this weekend before entering the play-offs in the second tier.

Bulls head coach Haggerty, who played with Dixon at Leigh before being an assistant coach at Salford during his time there, added: “Andrew will bring experience to the role.

“He’s played at the elite level and has also been a full-time conditioner previously at Toronto Wolfpack. He’s somebody I know intimately, he’s extremely studious and very hard-working, so he’s going to offer a lot to our workforce and our staffing.

“The appointment of Andrew shows how quickly we want to improve the club and bringing in new staff members like Dicko, in such a high capacity, shows the level we want to get to as a club.”