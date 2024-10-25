Andre Savelio departs Huddersfield Giants as he steps away from full-time rugby league for health reasons

Huddersfield Giants have mutually released Andre Savelio to allow the forward to step away from full-time rugby league for health reasons.

The 29-year-old joined the Giants ahead of the 2024 campaign on a two-year deal from Hull FC but was stood down for the first half of the season due to a head-related condition.

And Savelio has now taken the decision to move away from the full-time game to focus on his health following discussions with specialists, with Huddersfield mutually agreeing to terminate his contract a year early to facilitate his wishes.

“I’m really thankful to Ken (Davy, owner), Luke Robinson (head coach) and Richard Thewlis (managing director) for facilitating this and looking after me during my toughest year so far in rugby league,” Savelio said.

“The move is on good terms, and I’m going to take some time to look after my personal health, and reassess what my options are moving forward.”

Huddersfield’s managing director Richard Thewlis added: “I’m sure this would have been a difficult decision for Andre to arrive at but it’s one we‘ve supported him in and wish him every success in the future.”

GIANTS RELATED: South Sydney Rabbitohs winger ‘heading for Super League’ with club revealed

Savelio was born in New Zealand but was raised in Warrington after moving to England as a one-year-old when his father, Samoa international Lokeni Savelio, started playing in Super League for Salford.

Savelio came through the academy ranks at St Helens, making 42 appearances for the Saints between 2014 and 2016 before moving to Warrington Wolves for the 2017 campaign.

He had a spell in the NRL with Brisbane Broncos in 2018 before returning to Super League with Hull FC, where he would spend five seasons.

Savelio arrived at Huddersfield ahead of this season, playing nine games for the Giants.

The Combined Nations All Stars representative will now step away from the full-time game to focus on his health and assess his options moving forward.