St Helens wing duo Owen Dagnall and Nick Feldt have both been ruled out for their upcoming clash against Hull KR through respective hamstring and concussion issues.

Both men have been in great form of late, with 19-year-old Dagnall excelling in his first season as a Saints regular, while Feldt has been just as good off the tee with 17 goals in his last three outings. He has also notched four tries in that time.

‘He will be touch and go’

Emerging starlet Dagnall was taken off late into the Saints’ 16-10 win over Hull FC last weekend, and it now appears the club’s worst fears have come true.

“[It’s] going to mean he will be touch and go for the back end of the season,” Wellens said.

But, while the injury could spell the end of Dagnall’s breakthrough campaign, Wellens confirmed he did not need surgery on the issue, as he broke down the recovery process to get him back to full fitness.

“Fortunately, we do not think it is a surgical procedure, but he is going to undergo a series of injections that may help promote healing.

“With those types of injuries it is a case of working his way back and give him time to heal while maintaining his rehab to accelerate how quickly he can come back. But with these types of injuries you can never take risks. His return for in and around the play offs is more in hope than expectation but Owen will do all he can to put himself back in contention, but he has got a fair bit to do.”

While there was already concern over Dagnall, the blow to Feldt has somewhat come unexpectedly. The experienced winger, who joined the Red Vee this season from the North Queensland Cowboys, came through the clash against FC unscathed; however, he has since reported concussion symptoms since returning to training.

“[Feldt] took a bang early on in the game but did not feel any ill effects, but after the game he reported feeling unwell and having a headache to the doctor,” Wellens said.

“He then failed his SCAT 6 head assessment so we then follow the 11-day concussion protocol, so we will be without Kyle as well.”

But what are the options for Wellens this weekend? Here’s a few ways he could go as he looks to replace BOTH wingers, with Lewis Murphy still sidelined..

Tristan Sailor

Perhaps the most obvious choice given how he’s played there on several occasions this season, Sailor going to the wing makes sense on multiple fronts.

As mentioned, he’s got experience of being on the wing this season – but it would also allow Wellens to deploy a settled spine without any discussion or debate over moving people around mid-game.

You would be shocked if Sailor wasn’t occupying one of the places on the flank.

Jon Bennison

Bennison has been playing in the Championship with Widnes Vikings in recent weeks but when that loan was extended to the end of the season, it did include a recall option. That will surely get triggered this weekend now.

Bennison has the required experience to slot back into Wellens’ 17 and make a difference – and a week ago, it looked as though he was heading for the exit door at the end of this season.

He now has a chance to play his way into a new contract in remarkable circumstances.

Deon Cross

Cross has plenty of experience of playing on the wing throughout his career, and Wellens has the option of moving other players into centre to accommodate a switch for the former Salford man.

He’s another option – but that would potentially mean more changes than required.