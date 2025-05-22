Leigh Leopards coach Adrian Lam has dropped a major hint that 2025 could be Josh Charnley’s last with the Super League club.

Lam admitted in his pre-match press conference earlier this week that the Leopards could look to younger players in their squad to play on the wing in 2026 – hinting that Charnley’s time with the club could be over.

But the Super League icon is by no means done: not by a long shot, in fact.

So if he plays on in 2026, where could he go? Here’s some possible options..

London Broncos

We’re starting slightly left-field: but there is definite method to our madness here. The Broncos have this week announced their plans for a bright future, which includes significant investment into their first team.

Whether they’re in Super League or not – could Charnley be the kind of marquee player they could build a new-look, exciting future around? He’s fit the bill as a big name, that’s for sure.

Castleford Tigers

There are obvious links here – with former Leigh head of rugby Chris Chester, the man who signed Charnley at the Leopards, now at Castleford Tigers.

But they are also making big plans for 2026 and beyond and are on the hunt for high-profile signings to bolster their squad.

Leeds Rhinos

This is perhaps a slightly more remote chance – but Leeds have uncertainty in their outside backs with Maika Sivo’s long-term injury and Ryan Hall’s contractual status not yet determined.

You could imagine the narratives if Leeds were to have both of Super League’s top two all-time try-scorers on the wings: they’d be fighting for the opportunities!

Oldham

Another hugely ambitious Championship club with aspirations to reach the top – could Charnley feasibly continue his career in the second tier in 2024?

Geographically, it certainly makes sense. And the Roughyeds have shown no shortage of ambition and desire to land big signings. Charnley, however, would be the biggest of them all.

Wigan Warriors

The romantic, fairytale ending, anyone?

It’s a long shot – in fact, it’s arguably much bigger than that. But if Wigan were in need of an extra option in the outside backs and the Christian Wade move didn’t work out.. could they be tempted to bring Charnley back to where it all began?