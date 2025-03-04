Castleford Tigers’ desperate need for new bodies in the pack has been further emphasised on multiple fronts in the past week.

The departure of long-serving prop Liam Watts only further weakened their stock, before a heavy defeat at Leeds Rhinos ensured Danny McGuire’s winless start as coach would continue for at least another week.

McGuire has made no secret of the fact he and the Tigers are on the hunt for fresh blood. Watts’ departure leaves them with extra wriggle room on the salary cap but the budget was already there for them to do some business.

But with the Castleford coach admitting they have faced struggles in identifying new players – just who is out there three weeks into the new season?

Here are some possible options.

Harvie Hill

Granted, Castleford need seniority as a priority – but size of any kind would be welcome. With that in mind, Hill looks a useful option to perhaps explore.

The Cumbrian came off the bench on the opening night against Leigh Leopards but has not featured in either of the last two games.

With Wigan’s squad depth well-noted and a possible avenue to the first-team limited for now, could there be scope for a potential loan move?

Seb Ikahihifo

Ikahihifo has been subject to interest from a couple of Championship clubs since leaving Huddersfield Giants at the end of last season. Both Bradford and Halifax held talks with the veteran prop but as it stands: there’s no deal.

He may now be 34, but he would fill the gap vacated by Watts pretty well in terms of adding some valuable experience to a pretty young pack.

It’s a gamble, but is it one worth considering?

Eribe Doro

There is immense strength in depth at Hull KR – something Castleford know about all too well, having already loaned in winger Lee Kershaw on a short-term deal.

Dorn joined Rovers in the off-season with his stock high after a stint at Bradford which saw him emerge as a hugely-talented Championship star: but he’s not yet made a competitive appearance for Rovers. He’s struggling to make their 21-man squads as it stands, too.

That could change if injuries and suspensions bite but in the short-term, could he head out on loan for game-time? It feels like a situation that would benefit all parties: and potentially give Castleford a real lift in the middles.

Jack Ormondroyd

Granted, the deal fell through – but could it be revived?

Salford’s situation is evolving by the day, and as things stand, they look pretty uncertain once again. Would that lean towards the door being pushed open for a deal to sign Ormondroyd once again?

It’s a long shot.. but you never know.