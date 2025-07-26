Castleford Tigers have begun the process of interviewing the five-man shortlist that will determine who will be the club’s next head coach.

Love Rugby League revealed earlier this week that five names are in the running to succeed Danny McGuire, with four NRL assistant coaches and one familiar name from the world of Super League.

As the interviews get underway and an appointment looms, here is more information on all five men – and who could be an early front-runner..

Ian Watson

The most familiar name on this list, Watson’s reputation is perhaps being judged by the difficulties he had during his time at Huddersfield Giants, particularly the latter end of it.

But do not forget he took the Giants to third in the league and a Challenge Cup final, and his appointment there was seen as a major coup given how he performed at Salford Red Devils; he took them to league and cup finals, too.

Watson ticks the box in that Castleford want a coach who can attack: his Salford teams certainly did entertain. But the club may well prefer an NRL-based coach.

Ryan Carr

The other name who Castleford fans will be more familiar with compared to the three others we’ve yet to mention is former Featherstone boss Ryan Carr.

Carr did a wonderful job with Rovers, taking them to within one game of Super League during his sole season in charge in 2019 before they lost to Toronto Wolfpack in the Million Pound Game.

He also earned rave reviews at Leeds Rhinos for his time on the coaching staff there in the same season, and had been tipped up as a future head coach at AMT Headingley at one stage.

In the three years he has been on the Dragons’ staff, Carr’s reputation has enhanced further and the time feels right for him to become a head coach again. It feels like a perfect fit.

Daniel Holdsworth

A familiar name in terms of his playing career in England: but not so much as a coach.

Holdsworth has worked his way through the ranks at Cronulla Sharks over a number of years, starting with the club’s under-20s right up to the first-team where he is now one of two assistants to current head coach, Craig Fitzgibbon.

Holdsworth was also heavily involved with the Samoa national team when they made it to the last World Cup final in 2022, working as the assistant coach to Matt Parish.

Jim Lenihan

A one-time Super League player in 1999 with Huddersfield Giants, Lenihan is currently at Gold Coast Titans working as an assistant to Des Hasler: but he could well leave there at the end of this season.

Hasler is likely to be let go by the Titans, and Lenihan has made no secret of his desire to become a head coach. He applied for the Huddersfield Giants job last year, and has now made it to the interview stage for the Castleford role.

Lenihan was interim Gold Coast coach in 2023 before Hasler’s arrival, and has worked in the Queensland Cup as head coach of Burleigh Bears for a prolonged period earlier in his career.

At the age of 52 he is one of the older coaches on Castleford’s shortlist – but has plenty of experience that could be appealing to the Tigers.

Michael Crawley

The real left-field option and the surprise name in Castleford’s final five is Canberra Raiders assistant coach Michael Crawley.

Crawley has over 30 years experience in coaching, and is the oldest candidate on the list. But is he incredibly well-regarded by a number of high-profile head coaches who have worked with him including Wayne Bennett and current Canberra head coach Stuart.

He has been an assistant at Newcastle Knights, North Queensland Cowboys and the Raiders across two stints, as well as working at St George as a coaching advisor.

But Crawley’s speciality is attack. He is currently the man who leads the Raiders’ attack; they were top of the NRL going into Round 21 and one of only three teams to score over 500 points.

Crawley is a fascinating applicant that has interested the Tigers. He would come well recommended, well connected and with bags of experience.