Castleford Tigers look set to head back into the transfer market – with one specific position in mind for Danny McGuire.

The loss of Jeremiah Simbiken for the next three months at least means the Tigers are now incredibly light in the second row: with only Alex Mellor left standing as a recognised back-rower.

The likes of George Lawler and Joe Westerman are candidates to fill in there this weekend against Wakefield Trinity at Magic Weekend – but after that, the Tigers have a fortnight to find a new signing owing to a free weekend for the Challenge Cup semi-finals.

Who could they realistically sign? Here are some possible options for McGuire and his men – but there isn’t an abundance out there right now..

Adam Holroyd

The Wolves do have some depth in their pack – though like most Super League teams right now, are struggling with injuries.

Lachlan Fitzgibbon appears to be on track to be passed fit for Magic Weekend which would mean Holroyd may well miss out again. If he needs game-time, could he be an option?

Joe Shorrocks

One place where there is quality that could be signed is Salford, who remain under salary cap restrictions. The Tigers’ capture of Chris Atkin this week shows that there is still scope for business at the Red Devils.

While not traditionally a back-rower, Shorrocks has played there for Salford this season. Could he be an option if the Red Devils need to further clear the decks?

Jordan Lane

This one is slightly left-field for a couple of reasons: but it does make sense on another level.

The Tigers have already signed Lane for 2026 and beyond. That always leaves the door ajar for the potential of a deal being brought forward – though Lane is currently sidelined with a broken arm.

Furthermore, if Hull are short anywhere in their squad, it’s also the back row. Don’t rule it out – but it might not happen for a while.

AJ Wallace

The Hull KR forward has been playing on loan at Sheffield but is in the Robins’ Magic Weekend squad for their clash in Newcastle.

However, the smart money would be on him not featuring, with Wallace still to make his debut in Super League for Rovers.

If Willie Peters needs the forward to get game-time in Super League, could Castleford emerge as a potential landing spot on a short-term loan?