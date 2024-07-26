Analysing 5 possible locations for departing Hull KR hooker Matt Parcell

Hull KR hooker Matt Parcell will depart at the end of the season, but as LoveRugbyLeague reported on Thursday, that may not be the end of his time in Super League.

The Queensland-born ace, who will turn 32 in October, has made over a century of appearances for KR since joining them in 2019 as a loanee with that deal eventually made permanent come the following year.

Prior, he’d featured 80 times for Leeds and helped the Rhinos to a Grand Final triumph in his first season in the British game in 2017, part of the side which beat Castleford Tigers at the Theatre of Dreams.

And having been in Super League for the last seven seasons, we could well see him play on into an eighth campaign in the top flight over here having been offered to various clubs.

Below, we look at five possible destinations for Parcell…

RELATED: Every Super League player who has played every minute so far in 2024, including Hull KR stars

Catalans Dragons

Catalans will lose Micky McIlorum to Hull KR next year, so if they fancy swapping one veteran for a slightly younger veteran, Parcell could be the answer for Steve McNamara’s side.

The Dragons have Alrix Da Costa, but will likely be in the market for a number two hooker. The only problem Parcell brings, and this is the same for all clubs, is that he takes up a quota spot.

Huddersfield Giants

Huddersfield will also be on the hunt for a hooker ahead of 2025 with Adam Milner set to depart the Giants having seen the club opt not to activate the extension option they hold in his contract.

Thomas Deakin could be handed a starting shirt, granted, but there would appear to be very little option but for the West Yorkshire outfit to bring at least one new hooker in.

LRL RECOMMENDS: Where Are They Now? The Leeds Rhinos side from THAT Ryan Hall game against Huddersfield Giants in 2015

Leigh Leopards

This one is slightly unconventional, but if Leigh could find room for Parcell among their overseas talent, boss Adrian Lam could make it work.

Edwin Ipape and Brad Dwyer are both contracted by the Leopards and will no doubt stick around, but they are losing skipper John Asiata who leaves a hole at 13. If Papua New Guinea star Ipape moves there, and Dwyer takes the starting hooker shirt, Parcell could be a suitable option for the back-up #9 role.

Salford Red Devils

Salford are another side likely to be on the hunt for a 9 ahead of 2025 with young hooker Amir Bourouh having been snapped up by Hull FC.

The Red Devils’ hooker hasn’t been consistent throughout this season – they’ve had Joe Mellor, Joe Shorrocks and even Cade Cust fill in there as well as Bourouh. An out and out 9 like Parcell, who very rarely misses games, could be the solution there.

RELATED: Every Super League player out of contract at the end of 2024

Wakefield Trinity

Rounding things off, Wakefield are expected to be promoted back up to Super League ahead of next season. They’ve already added some real quality to their ranks with the likes of Tom Johnstone and Mike McMeeken heading to Belle Vue in 2025, and others expected to be on their way including Hull FC’s Jake Trueman.

If they can find room for him, Parcell would be a really astute signing. Liam Hood is Trinity’s current starting 9, and whether that will still be the case come 2025 remains to be seen. Either way, we’re sure boss Daryl Powell would be delighted to have Parcell at his disposal.