An all-time festive Super League 17, including 9 current top-flight stars

It’s Christmas Day, and we couldn’t let the day pass without bringing you your fix of rugby league content. To celebrate, here’s an all-time ‘festive’ Super League 17.

With nine current Super League stars involved, here are our picks…

As always, let us know if you can think of any better!

1. SANTA Tomkins

Sam Tomkins donning a Santa hat

This was the banker. Inevitable.

Super League clubs (appearances across all competitions): Wigan Warriors (213), Catalans Dragons (110)

2. Abbas MISTLETOE

Abbas Miski under mistletoe

Phwoar.

Super League clubs (appearances across all competitions): Wigan Warriors (66)

3. Paul New-LOVE ACTUALLY

Paul Newlove in ‘Love Actually’

Say it’s carol singers.

Super League clubs (appearances across all competitions): St Helens (208), Castleford Tigers (5)

4. Toby KING’S SPEECH

Toby King watching The King’s Speech

3pm – BBC One, BBC Two and ITV 1. Toby never misses it, as you can see.

Super League clubs (appearances across all competitions): Warrington Wolves (165), Huddersfield Giants (12), Wigan Warriors (31)

5. Ryan DECK THE HALLS

Ryan Hall in ‘Deck The Halls’

We think Ryan Hall being in this film would actually improve it.

Super League clubs (appearances across all competitions): Leeds Rhinos (330), Hull KR (106)

6. Lance HO-HO-HO-haia

Lance Hohaia making himself at home in a Christmassy living room with a ‘HoHoHo’ sign

The Hohaia’s are missing an easy win if they’re not using this tagline on their Christmas cards yearly.

Super League clubs (appearances across all competitions): St Helens (81)

7. DEC-ORATIONS Patton

Dec Patton admiring Christmas decorations

We dread to think what Dec’s electric bill is going to come to in January.

Super League clubs (appearances across all competitions): Warrington Wolves (106), Salford Red Devils (11)

8. HOLLY Partington

Oli Partington with Holly around him

We know it sounds like we’ve made up a new Women’s Super League star here, but we haven’t.

Super League clubs (appearances across all competitions): Wigan Warriors (92), Salford Red Devils (45)

9. NATIVITY Wood

Nat Wood in the nativity

Gold, frankincense, myrrh and a signed Super League ball from Nat Wood. What more could the baby Jesus want?

Super League clubs (appearances across all competitions): Wakefield Trinity (14), Warrington Wolves (96)

10. SNOW Westerman

Joe Westerman with a snowman

We’re not sure whether Joe’s a fan or not.

Super League clubs (appearances across all competitions): Castleford Tigers (181), Hull FC (160), Warrington Wolves (53), Wakefield Trinity (34)

11. NOEL Tomkins

Joel Tomkins next to a ‘Joyeux Noel’ motif

Beautiful language, Patrick. We couldn’t have Sam and not Joel in here.

Super League clubs (appearances across all competitions): Wigan Warriors (237), Hull KR (35), Catalans Dragons (25)

12. Owen SPROUT

Owen Trout surrounded by sprouts

If these aren’t on your plate today, grow up.

Super League clubs (appearances across all competitions): Leeds Rhinos (3), Huddersfield Giants (54), Leigh Leopards (30)

13. Ryan GRINCHcliffe

Ryan Hinchcliffe as The Grinch

We see this fella failed in his attempt to stop Christmas again. The Grinch, that is, not Ryan.

Super League clubs (appearances across all competitions): Huddersfield Giants (92)

Bench:

TREE Briers

Lee Briers as the star on top of a Christmas tree

Guaranteed to be the star of the show off the bench.

Super League clubs (appearances across all competitions): St Helens (6), Warrington Wolves (425)

Robbie MULLED WINE

Robbie Mulhern puckers his lips at the thought a Mulled wine having seen a ‘Gluhwein’ stall at a Christmas market

Not sure if it’s the mulled wine or the price of it Robbie is eyeing up here. Probably about £6 a pop.

Super League clubs (appearances across all competitions): Leeds Rhinos (5), Hull KR (110), Warrington Wolves (47), Leigh Leopards (54)

Chris Mc-QUEEN’S SPEECH

Chris McQueen watching one of Queen Elizabeth II’s Christmas speeches

Brisbane-born McQueen is a Brit at heart, as evidenced by his England cap. We can only assume he never missed one of the Queen’s speeches.

Super League clubs (appearances across all competitions): Huddersfield Giants (83)

YULE LOG-han Lewis

Loghan Lewis eyes up a Yule log

We wonder whether Loghan is going to get his first taste of one of these this year. Pouring cream is the accompaniment of choice, if so, surely.

Super League clubs (appearances across all competitions): Salford Red Devils (11)