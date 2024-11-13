Hull FC academy product Jude Ferreira has been snapped up by ambitious Championship club York following a tremendous promotion-winning campaign with Hunslet.

The centre, who departed FC ahead of the 2024 season without making a senior appearance, linked up with Hunslet and scored 22 tries in 28 games across all competitions as the Parksiders earned promotion from League 1.

Scoring four tries in one game against Keighley Cougars back in May, the 23-year-old took his senior career appearance tally up to 40.

That includes the 11 games he played on loan at London Broncos in 2022, and the sole game under his belt on the international stage to date, featuring for Wales against Cumbria in Kyle Amor’s testimonial last year.

LRL RECOMMENDS: Hull FC new owners’ combined wealth revealed as more details on consortium disclosed

Ambitious Championship club snap up Wales international following promotion-winning campaign

Officially, that game wasn’t enough to earn the youngster a cap, but the appearance still counts on his tally. He went on to be named in John Kear’s train-on squad for this autumn’s internationals, but didn’t make the cut for the final version.

Having seen his departure confirmed by Hunslet last week, former Hull academy skipper Ferreira has now seen a move to York confirmed.

Knights head coach Mark Applegarth said: “He’ll offer some great competition for the centre spots.

“He’s had a great year at Hunslet and he’s a player I coached on the England Pathways a number of years ago. I remember him well from his days at the City of Hull Academy.

“I’m looking forward to linking back up with Jude and hopefully helping him achieve his ambition of getting back to the level he wants to be playing at.”

Earlier on Wednesday, York also confirmed the arrival of young Ireland international James Farrar for 2025.

The goal-kicking outside-back, a Hull Wyke junior, pens a two-year deal at the LNER Community Stadium after his departure from Super League outfit Hull KR.

LRL RECOMMENDS: Former Super League stalwart links up with Championship new boys ahead of 2025 as contract length revealed