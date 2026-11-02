Amateur club launch bid to replace London Broncos in Championship

Leading amateur club Bedford Tigers have revealed they have launched a formal bid with the RFL to replace London Broncos in the Championship in 2027.

Bedford are one of the most ambitious amateur clubs in the game, particularly outside of the sport’s heartlands. They have never hidden their desire to join the professional ranks, but have now gone public and admitted they have submitted a business plan to the governing body.

With the Broncos set to be admitted into Super League for 2027, it leaves a gap in the second tier which Bedford believe they are ideal to fill for a number of reasons.

Bedford Tigers launch Championship bid

The Tigers would effectively form a key partnership with London, much like the arrangement a number of other Championship clubs are forming with Super League teams for 2027.

That would enable London to effectively bring Bedford under their wing and provide them with not only talent, but financial support to enable them to flourish.

Bedford is one of the UK’s largest towns without a professional football club of any kind – creating a potential window for success for rugby league in the area.

Some of London’s reserves players have already played for Bedford in the amateur game, but that would be enhanced further in 2027 – with a number of full-time professionals being made available to the Tigers to allow them to compete immediately in the second tier.

It would also see the return of a second professional club for rugby league in the south of England, something which has not been in place since the demise of London Skolars.

The Broncos would work closely with Bedford to ensure they become a thriving professional club.

Bedford reveal details of 2027 plan

The Tigers insist they are ready to go, and if London are given the green light for Super League, they can hit the ground running – with deals in place for staff and the club able to instantly turn professional.

They explained: “With London Broncos waiting on their terms of acceptance and crucial start date for Super League, The Tigers have submitted a business plan to the RFL to replace them in the Championship.

“The move makes total sense, as a joint venture between the two clubs would serve to further the partnership that the two clubs have shared over the past couple of years since our last application to the professional game.

“Players have already transitioned between the two clubs with the likes of Joe Allison and Jake Tilford (both pictured) representing both the Tigers and the Broncos reserves. Euan Parke brought Championship experience from London to the Tigers and Ted Davidson moved from us to them and has now secured a full time deal.

“The on field blueprint already exists and both clubs would form a very strong professional pathway in the south of England, something that shouldn’t be ignored if the future of the sport is to improve following this year’s failed World Cup campaign.

“A fully professional backroom staff are agreed in principle with commercial, coaching and board room level experience all waiting to get started. A really exciting future is waiting for the club and the sport.”