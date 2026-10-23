Graeme Taylor has claimed an attempt to explore substantial investment in rugby league has been delayed by a failure to receive key information from the sport’s governing bodies.

Taylor, managing director of Taylor Made Sports Management, says the company signed a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) with RL Commercial, Super League and the Rugby Football League on September 8, but is still waiting for information requested on the same day.

The company is seeking to bring new investment into the sport, with Taylor claiming he has parties interested in investing substantially more than the NRL package currently being pursued.

However, he says the lack of information has prevented the potential deal from progressing through due diligence and allowed the company to put forward a formal offer. There are others thought to be in the same situation.

Taylor told Love Rugby League: “Taylor Made Sports Management signed an NDA on 8 September so we could properly explore a substantial investment into the sport. On the same day we requested the information needed to start due diligence. Six weeks later that information still has not been provided and follow-up correspondence has gone unanswered.”

“Our proposal would put substantially more investment into rugby league than the NRL package that has been discussed. We have been ready to do the work and put a serious offer on the table. We cannot do that if the information is withheld.”

Taylor says the information request covered financial accounts, forecasts, commercial contracts and governance. Despite that, the company has not received a response to subsequent correspondence seeking confirmation that the information would be released under the agreed terms.

Taylor has criticised the sport’s current leadership model, arguing that all credible investment proposals should be considered fairly.

“This sport needs change. The current leadership model is not giving rugby league the chance to move forward. Clubs, players and supporters are entitled to a board that reviews every credible investment option in good time and with an open mind. That is not what has happened here,” Taylor added.

Taylor reiterated that the company remains willing to engage with the relevant organisations to move discussions forward.

“We remain ready to engage immediately. The delay does not sit with us,” he said.