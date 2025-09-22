The 2025 Super League Dream Team has been named, and while there are some players in there whose selection is irrefutable, there are a couple of surprise picks: and some shock omissions, too.

Some in-form players have missed the cut on being included in this year’s Dream Team, which got us thinking: could we put a 13 together of players who’ve missed out that would give the actual team a run for its money?

Well, we think we’ve managed it.. let us know below in the comments which team you think would win!

1. Lachie Miller

Few players must have been as close to selection to the team and miss out quite like Leeds star Miller – who was in a clear two-way race with Jai Field for the number one shirt in this year’s Dream Team. It was a toss of a coin selection, in truth.

2. Tom Davies

Another player who, in our view, was desperately unlucky to miss out. Davies was an award winner at the Robins’ own dinner on Saturday night and there was a strong case for him to be in this year’s team.

3. Jake Wardle

The best centre in Super League without question, but it wasn’t enough for him to be picked for this year’s Dream Team in the eyes of the selectors.

4. Tesi Niu

Either Leigh Leopards centre could have been included this year. Hanley undoubtedly deserves his inclusion after a magnificent season, his best as a professional – but Niu has also been a revelation since arriving in Super League.

5. Keanan Brand

Hull KR winger Joe Burgess is another whose name perhaps should have been in the conversation, but for his increasingly impressive form over the course of 2025, we’ve got Brand in our ‘unlucky to miss out’ column, too.

6. Lachlan Lam

Another man from Leigh is far more unfortunate to miss out though is Lam. 40 try assists over the course of the year, arguably no player more instrumental to his own team’s success.. it’s staggering he hasn’t been named.

7. Tyrone May

In truth, there were three clear halves in the running for the Dream Team – two of them made the selection in Jake Connor and Mikey Lewis, while we’ve just covered Lam. But May is another who’s had a wonderful season and who has been influential for his team throughout 2025. Hull KR just don’t have the same guile and leadership when May isn’t out there.

8. Keenan Palasia

Into the pack. Leigh’s Owen Trout and St Helens’ Alex Walmsley have both had strong years, and could have easily been in the conversation. But so too could Palasia, who has been brilliant for Leeds and one of the unsung heroes of their forward unit.

9. Edwin Ipape

We can’t really argue too much with Jez Litten being the Dream Team hooker. But in the interest of compiling an alternative 13, we need to pick a different number nine. And let’s be honest: Ipape is up there as the best in Super League.

10. Matty Lees

A very, very unlucky omission. St Helens have had a pretty ordinary and average season but one player who has been anything but is prop Lees – who has stood out on a weekly basis alongside Morgan Knowles.

11. Zak Hardaker

His versatility has probably gone against him; had there been a number 14 shirt, it would have likely been Hardaker’s! But we couldn’t not give him a shout-out after a brilliant season in which he’s proven to be a real key player for John Cartwright’s Hull.

12. Kallum Watkins

There is one Leeds back-rower in the team in the shape of James McDonnell: but his Rhinos team-mate is very unlucky to be not included. Watkins has been arguably the best mid-season buy Super League has seen for several seasons: and he’s right in the England conversation later this year.

13. Elliot Minchella

You can’t really go against Morgan Knowles being the 13 – but it’s been another very good year for Hull KR captain Elliot Minchella too. Wigan’s Kaide Ellis is another who was in our thoughts for the alternative number 13 shirt.