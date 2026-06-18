Every team has its own cult heroes and icons, but just who is the top try-scorer of all time for each club in Super League?

Well, here’s the answer, and we’ve included every single club that have played in Super League since the competition’s inception in 1996 for good measure.

Trust us, there’s some great walks down memory lane here!

* Tries in other competitions including the Challenge Cup and World Club Challenge do not count. Similarly, tries in The Qualifiers are not included. However, tries in the Super 8s and play-off matches are counted.

All data correct at time of publishing on June 18, 2026…

Bradford Bulls: Lesley Vainikolo (136)

Lesley Vainikolo dives over to score a try for Bradford Bulls in 2007

Joining Bradford in 2002 and departing midway through 2007, Vainikolo is a certified Super League icon. During his time at Odsal, he won two Grand Finals alongside three World Club Challenges.

Castleford Tigers: Michael Shenton (111)

Shenton spent almost his entire career with Cas, with the exception being a two-year stint at St Helens. Playing just shy of 350 games in the Tigers’ colours, he hung up his boots in 2021.

Catalans Dragons: Fouad Yaha (93)

Yaha made his Catalans debut in 2015 and remained with the Dragons until the end of 2025, a mainstay in their side for the majority of his time at the Stade Gilbert Brutus. He went on to join French Super XIII side Albi.

Crusaders: Vince Mellars/Jarrod Sammut (17)

Jarrod Sammut in action for Crusaders in 2011

Crusaders spent three seasons in Super League between 2009 and 2011 before hitting the rocks financially. Kiwi centre Mellars joined ahead of the 2010 campaign, while Malta international Sammut linked up with the Welsh outfit a few months later. Both remained until the end of 2011.

Gateshead Thunder: Matt Daylight (25)

Gateshead’s sole Super League season came in 1999, when Australia-born Scotland international Daylight ended as their top scorer having notched 25 in 30 appearances.

Halifax Panthers: Martin Moana (62)

The bulk of Moana’s Super League tries for Fax came between 1996 and 2000. The Kiwi notched twice in ’01 before departing, and then added a sole try to his tally in a derby against Bradford two years later having returned to The Shay.

Huddersfield Giants: Jermaine McGillvary (196)

Giants icon McGillvary’s first two Super League tries came in June 2010 against Bradford. Having gone on to earn England honours as well as lifting the League Leaders’ Shield in 2013, the winger also finished off with a brace, scoring twice against Hull FC in September 2023.

Hull FC: Kirk Yeaman (159)

Yeaman spent his entire career at Hull, scoring his first two Super League tries in June 2002 against Halifax. His last came in July 2016 against Leeds, with his memorable return to the field at Magic Weekend in 2018 against rivals Hull KR not yielding a four-pointer.

Hull KR: Kris Welham (90)

Kris Welham dives over to score a try for Hull KR against Hull FC at Magic Weekend in 2011

Welham’s Super League tries for Rovers came between 2007 and 2015. The club’s success in recent years has brought through plenty of new heroes though, and as a result, his record is likely to be broken soon. Mikey Lewis is the closest to it, currently sat on 85 league tries for KR.

Leeds Rhinos: Danny McGuire (238)

McGuire was, of course, Super League’s all-time top try-scorer until former Rhinos team-mate Ryan Hall took that accolade off him. Hall is now chasing down Josh Charnley for that record, and he is the closest to McGuire when it comes to Super League tries for Leeds, too, currently sat on 212.

Leigh Leopards: Josh Charnley (69)

Charnley grabbed the all-time Super League record for the first time last weekend as he scored a hat-trick in Leigh’s win at Bradford. Those three tries took him onto 69 in the top-flight for the Leopards, and he’s by far and away their all-time record holder. Team-mates Lachlan Lam and Umyla Hanley are closest to him on 22, with Edwin Ipape also on 21.

London Broncos: Luke Dorn (99)

Australian playmaker Dorn enjoyed two stints in the capital, with the first of those coming between 2005 and 2006. He then returned in 2009 when the club were under the ‘Harlequins’ moniker, and remained there until the end of 2013.

Oldham: Paul Atcheson (21)

Paul Atcheson in action for Oldham in 1997

Oldham formed part of Super League for the competition’s first two seasons in 1996 and 1997, then coming under the ‘Bears’ moniker. Atcheson was with them for both of those seasons, scoring 21 tries in 40 Super League appearances before joining hometown club Saints.

Paris Saint-Germain: Phil Bergman (14)

Just like Oldham, Paris Saint-Germain – who played in the first-ever Super League game – were part of the competition in 1996 and 1997. Kiwi half-back Bergman grabbed his 14 tries in just 21 league appearances for the French outfit, including hat-tricks against Salford and Halifax.

Salford: Niall Evalds (88)

Evalds first joined Salford as a 15-year-old, and scored a try on his Super League debut against Catalans in February 2013. His haul of 88 in the league for the Reds was achieved in 130 appearances before he departed at the end of 2020.

Sheffield Eagles: Keith Senior (40)

Sheffield were a Super League club between 1996 and 1999 before being merged with Huddersfield. Iconic centre Senior was with the Eagles for the duration of the top-flight stint, scoring 40 tries in 92 Super League appearances in their colours prior to joining Leeds.

St Helens: Paul Wellens (199)

Paul Wellens in action for St Helens in 2014

Wellens made his first-team debut for boyhood club Saints at the back end of 1998 and remained with them until hanging up his boots in 2015 having created a legacy, scoring 199 Super League tries in their colours. He, of course, stayed with the club after retiring and ended up as their head coach from 2023 to 2025.

Toronto Wolfpack: Matty Russell/Gary Wheeler (2)

Having been promoted to the top-flight for the first time ahead of 2020, Canadian outfit Toronto played just a handful of games in Super League before the COVID-19 Pandemic struck and they were removed from the competition.

Russell – who scored against Wigan and Warrington – shares the accolade of their top Super League try-scorer alongside Wheeler, whose two tries in 2020 both came in the same game against Salford.

Toulouse Olympique: Olly Ashall-Bott (15)

Toulouse had only spent a sole season as a Super League club in 2022 prior to their promotion ahead of this season. Full-back Ashall-Bott scored six tries in ’22 and has nine so far this term, so he’s their all-time top try-scorer in the top-flight as things stand. Team-mate Mathieu Jussaume is third on the list with ten.

Wakefield Trinity: Tom Johnstone (99)

Explosive winger Johnstone began his career at Wakefield and returned to Belle Vue ahead of 2025 having spent two seasons at Catalans, including one which saw him end as Super League’s joint-top try-scorer in 2023. The England international is by far and away top of Trinity’s Super League try-scoring charts, and his next in their colours will see him reach three figures.

Warrington Wolves: Ryan Atkins (139)

Ryan Atkins reaches out to score a try for Warrington Wolves in 2017

Atkins joined Wire ahead of 2010, and remained at the Halliwell Jones Stadium until the end of 2019, racking up 237 Super League appearances in the primrose and blue. Current Wolves winger Matty Ashton still has some way to go to get near him, sat eighth on the list with 87 to his name.

Widnes Vikings: Patrick Ah Van (73)

Auckland-born cult hero Ah Van donned a shirt for Widnes between 2012 and 2018, scoring 73 tries in 99 Super League appearances prior to the Vikings’ relegation. Just ahead of Rhys Hanbury (71), Ah Van returned to Widnes in the Championship in 2019, and is still playing now in the second tier for Swinton Lions at the age of 38!

Wigan Warriors: Liam Marshall (158)

Some absolute icons have worn the cherry and white of Wigan down the years, and it’s current winger Marshall who tops their ranking for Super League tries having pipped Pat Richards (147) last year en-route to another Grand Final appearance.

Marshall scored FOUR tries against Warrington in March 2017 to kickstart his Super League career. Captain Liam Farrell is also on the Warriors’ list, sat joint-fourth on 134 with Kris Radlinski. Elsewhere, Bevan French is seventh with 108.

Workington Town: John Allen/Lee Chilton (6)

Workington were among Super League’s originals, relegated at the end of the competition’s inaugural season in 1996 and yet to return. Their top try-scorer accolade that year was shared by Allen and Chilton, whose tally of six includes a brace against Warrington.

York Knights: Scott Galeano/David Nofoaluma (8)

David Nofoaluma in action for York Knights in 2026

2026 is York’s first-ever season in Super League, so whoever ends the campaign as top try-scorer will automatically be top of their ranking. Overseas pair Galeano and Nofoaluma currently share the accolade having grabbed eight league tries apiece so far this term, while front-rower Paul Vaughan is the next closest to them with five.