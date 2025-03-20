All Blacks head coach Scott Robertson has said he will ‘keep the door open’ for NRL superstar Kalyn Ponga to move to rugby union in the future.

Ponga, who plays alongside England international Kai Pearce-Paul at the Newcastle Knights, played the 15-a-side code in his youth and has previously detailed it is a ‘goal’ of his to don the famous black jersey.

The Maroons star has long been a target for both the Wallabies and the All Blacks, but is under contract with the Knights until the end of the 2027 NRL season.

All Blacks coach addresses potential play for NRL superstar Kalyn Ponga

That contract length has not thrown off Robertson, who has said he’ll ‘keep the door open’ should Ponga want to make the jump to union in the future.

“He’s done it a few years ago as well, showing his interest,” Robertson told the Rugby Direct podcast.

“If he comes to us, we’ll have a conversation.

“You always keep the door open. He’s a hell of a player.”

His comments come after former World Cup winner Stephen Donaldson threw fuel onto the fire by suggesting the All Blacks were gearing up to make a play for the 2024 Dally M Medal winner.

“A lot of you messaged in saying, ‘Kalyn Ponga’,” said Donaldson on The Aftermath podcast.

“Well, I must admit, in the last couple of weeks a contact of mine in Australia has said he is under the impression that rugby union is still on the table for Kalyn Ponga.”

Host Kirstie Stanway-Thorne replied: “You’re saying Kalyn Ponga is in talks with New Zealand Rugby?”

“That’s the grapevine,” Donald replied. “It would be something, wouldn’t it?”

‘I’m not too sure what my future holds – whether I’m going to stay in league or change codes’

As mentioned above, Ponga has been very open about his desire to potentially move back to union, after playing the game as a junior.

Back in 2019, he admitted he would ideally represent the All Blacks, given he is of Maori decent.

Speaking at the time to TVNZ, Ponga said: “That would be a huge goal. One that if I was to come back to union I would want to tick.

“But I’m not too sure what my future holds – whether I’m going to stay in league or change codes.

“If I was to go back to rugby union, I’d probably want to strive for that black jumper.”

