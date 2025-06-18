The State of Origin period is always wild ride for NRL clubs and their fans, but this year, with the top eight race tighter than ever, the ability to back-up for your club has never been more important.

To put it into perspective, just two wins separate sixth spot on the NRL ladder from the bottom rung of 17 teams, meaning every game, every point, and every player backing up after Origin could be the difference between finals footy and early flight to Bali for Mad Monday.

At the same time year, the challenge for depth arises as teams often lose key players to representative duties for Queensland or New South Wales, leaving coaches blaming the NRL while scrambling to reshuffle their squads.

For fans, it’s a good opportunity to see the next crop of rookies, or some old favourites. But when your million-dollar players go missing, and you’re sitting just outside the top eight, it’s a nervous wait for the regular season to return.

So, as we enter the mid-points of this crucial time period – let’s see who will be backing this coming weekend after Game II in Perth on Wednesday.

Canberra Raiders

The Green Machine are going gangbusters and are arguably the team to beat in 2025. Named on the bench for the Blues, Hudson Young has earned his place in the Blues team. It’s expected that the utility forward will be backing up against the West Tigers on Friday night, with the quickest turn-around.

Penrith Panthers

Despite sitting outside the top eight, four-time premiership winning coach Ivan Cleary has no choice but to rest the Panthers State of Origin representatives Isaah Yeo, Nathan Cleary, Liam Martin, Brian To’o and Dylan Edwards for their trip across the Tasman to face New Zealand on Saturday.

Cleary says it’s ‘no go’ due to flight logistics… and it’s a long way from Perth to Auckland. However, Blues 19th man Lindsay Smith is in a different boat to his teammates and has been named for Saturday’s match.

New Zealand Warriors

Queensland backrower Kurt Capewell, who was called up to try and save the series for the Maroons has also been rested for the Panthers match up due to the same reasons.

Dolphins

The Dolphins are the team that keeps on impressing. Their impressive ability to score points have them sitting on top of the mid-pack on the NRL live ladder in sixth position.

Dolphins coach Kristian Woolf has asked his star fullback Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow to back up from Origin Two in a bit of a must-win game against the Newcastle Knights on Saturday. A win here would put the Dolphins in a much safer place to make the eight, and Woolf knows it.

Newcastle Knights

Coach Adam O’Brien is feeling the heat on the Central Coast after his comments last week. So, no surprises that Queensland star Kalyn Ponga has been named to back up from Origin. As mentioned above, it’s a must win for the Knights who have been struggling for form.

South Sydney Rabbitohs

Feeling the pressure are Wayne’s Bunnies who are given a much needed boost as their gun fullback Latrell Mitchell is named to back up from Origin on Sunday against the Storm.

Melbourne Storm

Craig Bellamy comes up against his former mentor in Wayne Bennett and won’t be holding anything back to further his incredible winning percentage against old GOAT. The Storm’s Origin contingent of Cameron Munster, Harry Grant, Trent Loiero, Xavier Coates and Stefano Utoikamanu have all been named to play.

Brisbane Broncos

With a little more rest time for their legs, forward leaders Pat Carrigan and Payne Haas have been named to back up four days after they go toe-to-toe in Origin Two. They take on the fifth seating Sharks on Sunday who were unaffected by Origin Two.

Sydney Roosters

The Roosters are making a hot run after a poor start to the year. With Sam Walker training with the squad (despite being injured for a second time in as many years) there is much to look forward to.

Maroons young gun Robert Toia and the big Lindsay Collins have been named to play; as have their Blues trio of Connor Watson, Angus Crichton and Spencer Leniu, should they all come through the Perth battle unscathed.

North Queensland Cowboys

The boys from Townsville take on the Roosters in a mid-table clash on Sunday. Queensland’s new halfback Tom Dearden will back up against the Tri Colours, as will Origin stars Reece Robson, Jeremiah Nanai and Reuben Cotter.

Parramatta Eels

In the final game of Round 16 of the NRL, NSW high performer Zac Lomax has been named to back up from Origin Two provided he comes through with a clean bill of health.

Despite losing their captain Moses to a calf injury, the Eels will be hungry to beat the Titans and create a separation from the bottom of the ladder.

Gold Coast Titans

Des Hassler’s Titans are dead last on the ladder. Gold Coast skipper Tino Fa’asuamaleaui and prop Moeaki Fotuaika have been named on the interchange bench at this stage as they look to back up from Origin Two.

Playing in the middle against a strong NSW forward pack, the duo has a very physical task ahead on Wednesday night. However, if the Titans don’t win on Sunday, their finals dreams are almost certainly over.

Byes: St George Illawarra Dragons, Manly Warringah Sea Eagles and Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs