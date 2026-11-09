Released St Helens forward seals permanent Championship switch

Released St Helens young gun Alfie Sinclair has landed a deal for 2027 from Championship outfit Halifax Panthers.

Sinclair – who only turned 22 at the back end of last month – had been with Super League heavyweights since the age of 14 prior to being released at the end of the 2026 campaign.

The prop progressed through the youth ranks at the BrewDog Stadium, winning the 2023 Academy Grand Final and then the Reserves Grand Final in 2024 as he scooped the club’s Player of the Year award for that level.

Having secured his next move with a one-year deal penned at The Shay, Sinclair will reunite with fellow departing Saints youngster Leon Cowen in 2027.

Released St Helens forward Alfie Sinclair seals permanent Championship switch to Halifax Panthers

Sinclair made his first-team bow for Saints at the start of 2025 in a Challenge Cup tie against community club West Hull, which was played at Craven Park, the home of Hull KR.

He had to wait until early on in the 2026 season for his Super League debut, which came in a 30-16 win away against Toulouse Olympique as the forward featured off the bench.

Featuring three more times at senior level for Saints prior to his departure, Sinclair – whose signing was announced by Fax via social media at the back end of last week – took his appearance tally in the Red V up to five.

The front-rower awaits his first professional try, but has a total of 24 career appearances on his CV having already starred on loan and/or dual-registration for North Wales Crusaders, Swinton Lions and Whitehaven.

Now, he links up with a Fax side headed up by Kyle Eastmond, who began his own playing career with Saints and featured in the 2009 Super League Grand Final defeat to Leeds Rhinos.

The Panthers finished second-bottom of the Championship in 2026, though that came after seeing 12 points deducted mid-season amid financial issues which saw them temporarily suspended from the league.

Without that 12-point deduction, Eastmond’s side would have ended the season on 16 competition points alongside five other sides, just below the play-offs.