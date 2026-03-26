Catalans Dragons tie rising star down with remarkable long-term deal as potential hailed

Catalans Dragons have tied down young France international Alexis Lis, handing him a six-year deal which runs until the end of 2031 after just three first-team appearances!

20-year-old Lis made a try-scoring international debut for France last February as they beat Morocco 34-10.

He went on to join Catalans’ reserve side at the start of this season, and quickly stepped up into the first-team, with three appearances now on his CV for Joel Tomkins’ side.

The first of those came in the Challenge Cup against Championship outfit Batley Bulldogs, but Lis has also featured in Super League against both Bradford Bulls and St Helens.

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‘I believe Alexis has a huge future in the sport and his decision to commit to the Dragons long term is fantastic news’

Lis was crowned a champion at under-19s level last term, and has now put pen to paper on the longest contract in Catalans‘ history!

He said: “I am very happy to sign my first contract with the Dragons and to commit for six years. I grew up supporting the club, and I’m really proud to now be part of it.

“Wearing the Dragons jersey was a goal I had set for myself, and I worked really hard to achieve this dream. I would like to thank the club for the trust they have placed in me and for this opportunity.

“I know the hardest is still to come, but I can’t wait to give everything on the field.”

Having been given his opportunity after impressing for the Dragons’ reserves in the French Super XIII, all three of Lis’ senior appearances to date have seen him enter the action off the bench.

Catalans head coach Joel Tomkins added: “I believe Alexis has a huge future in the sport and his decision to commit to the Dragons long term is fantastic news for the club and supporters.

“He has made a very positive impact on the squad since starting with us in preseason and is a great example to our other young players with his attitude and commitment to training.”