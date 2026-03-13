South Sydney Rabbitohs winger Alex Johnston has become the greatest try-scorer in Australian rugby league history after his brace in the NRL clash with Sydney Roosters on Friday.

Johnston went into the game with the Roosters on 211 NRL tries, knowing one more would tie Ken Irvine’s all-time record of 212 – a feat he managed to equal during the first half of the all-Sydney derby.

But just one minute into the second half, Johnston was set free by Latrell Mitchell and the winger broke free to score a history-making 213th NRL try.

It means that only for the second time in Australian rugby league history, the record has changed hands. Harold Horner had it from the 1920s all the way through to the late-1960s, before Irvine took the record in August 1969.

He would finish on 212 tries, but the 31-year-old Johnston has now gone past that on 213.

It sparked incredible scenes at the stadium, as fans entered the field of play despite being told not to, swarming Johnston and the Rabbitohs players to celebrate the moment.

The people on the field quickly multiplied after an initial pitch invasion, with Johnston and the Rabbitohs players ultimately forced to head back down the tunnel to retreat while everyone made their way from the field. Rabbitohs head coach Wayne Bennett was also seen congratulating Johnston but also issuing a firm team talk for the remainder of the game.

Those on the field included Australian Prime Minister – despite warnings that anyone who entered the pitch would be arrested and fined!

Johnston would return from the changing rooms with a gold number two on the back of his shirt to commemorate the moment, too.

The Papua New Guinea international has been one of the standout wingers for Souths for well over a decade since making his debut for the club in 2014.