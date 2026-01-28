Albert Hopoate has acknowledged the gamble Warrington have taken in signing him given his injury record, but says he’s almost raring to go in a Wolves shirt.

Utility back Hopoate has joined Wire from NRL outfit Canberra Raiders ahead of 2026, putting pen to paper on a two-year deal at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

As he arrives in Super League, the 24-year-old – who is the brother of former St Helens ace Will – is still working his way back from a third ACL injury of his short career.

The latest of those was suffered last March while playing in the New South Wales Cup for Canberra’s second string, a competition he’s spent much of the last couple of years in among those long-term absences.

New Warrington Wolves recruit addresses injury record as fitness update provided

Hopoate began his senior career at Manly Sea Eagles, and having made his first-grade bow in 2020, he has a total of 42 NRL appearances on his CV.

Speaking to the media – including LoveRugbyLeague – at Warrington‘s media day earlier this month, the youngster said: “I’m grateful to the club for giving me a chance to come here and for believing in me.

“It’s definitely not been an easy journey having three ACL (injuries), I feel like I’ve had a lot of bad luck, but I just want to build my confidence now and get games under my belt.

“I want to put all of that (injury concern) behind me. The staff and the physios here are looking after me and I just can’t wait to play.

“I’m pretty much in full training now and aiming to play in Round 1. I feel good, so god willing, hopefully I can have a good year this season coming and then we’ll see how we go.”

The new recruit was the first man in the building when he first arrived at Warrington’s Padgate training base. He linked up up with three other players still on their way back from ACL injuries suffered in 2025 in the shape of Arron Lindop, Matty Ashton and Oli Leyland.

Sydney-born Hopoate explained: “Because I was in rehabilitation, I wanted to set a good standard (when I arrived) and let the club know that I’ve not just come over here for a holiday. I’m here to work hard and add value to the team.

“They told me when I first signed that there were a few boys with ACL injuries, and I was keen to get here so we could help each other work through rehab.

“We’re all going through different phases, but we’re all pushing each other to be better and I can’t wait to see them all play when we’re fit and healthy.”