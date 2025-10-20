International forward lands permanent deal with Super League newcomers following Hull KR exit

Ajahni ‘AJ’ Wallace has penned a permanent deal with Super League newcomers Toulouse for 2026 following his exit from Hull KR having spent the back end of the 2025 campaign on loan at Olympique.

Three-time Jamaica international Wallace – who represented the Reggae Warriors via his heritage at the delayed 2021 Rugby League World Cup – spent two seasons at Craven Park.

Joining KR from hometown club Bradford Bulls ahead of the 2024 campaign, the back-rower never made a first-team appearance for the Robins.

Instead, he was sent out on loan to a plethora of clubs with short stints at Featherstone Rovers, Whitehaven, Doncaster, Goole Vikings and Sheffield Eagles prior to his move over to France back in June.

Playing nine games for Toulouse before the end of the season, Wallace helped them to the Championship title: winning the Grand Final away at York 10-8 earlier this month.

Since then, Olympique have been promoted into a newly-expanded 14-team Super League for 2026, and Wallace will form part of their squad having inked a permanent one-year deal.

He said: “When I learned that Toulouse wanted to hire me for the season earlier this year, I was impatient. I always felt the same way about staying one more year.

“I am impatient with the challenges that await me, especially with the rise to the Super League! But it also excites me, because I know that if I work hard, I will improve as a player and as a person.

“I hope to make my Super League debut, which has been my goal since I started playing rugby.”

Wallace’s sole try for Toulouse to date came in a 68-6 win away against the Championship’s bottom club Hunslet.

That was the 15th try of his senior career, with 71 appearances now on his CV.

Olympique head coach Sylvain Houles added: “It took a period of adaptation to Ajahni at the beginning of his Toulouse adventure.

“But as soon as he was able to seize his chance, he showed us his ability to beat defenders, to bring us an impact, speed, density and his desire to wear the Toulouse jersey.

“We are therefore very happy that he stays with us because after a full offseason with us, we can’t wait to see how far we can take him.”