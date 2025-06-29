AJ Brimson has been one of the few bright sparks in an otherwise tough season for the Titans, and the talented fullback says veteran Kieran Foran has played a massive role in keeping spirits high – and his own game on track.

The English international hopeful welcomed the return of the experienced playmaker this week, saying Foran’s leadership and calm voice have been crucial not just for him, but for a string of young players at the club.

“We’ve always had a pretty dynamic team but it’s nice to have some old heads out there and he provides that old head voice,” Brimson told Code Sports.

“I know myself, JC [Jayden Campbell], Tom [Weaver], Zane [Harrison], all the young halves at the club look up to Fozzy and are always asking him questions.

“At the end of the day there isn’t really anything he hasn’t done in the comp.”

Foran, 33, has brought plenty of experience to the club, and Brimson believes the former Kiwi international’s influence goes beyond just game-day performances.

“He’s really got a good coaching ability about him as well. He’s obviously playing at the moment but he seems to have that coaching voice,” Brimson said.

“I wouldn’t see it as a surprise, him transitioning to that role. He’s just a really good speaker and he’s good at getting his point across.”

Brimson said Foran’s support has made a personal difference this season.

“He’s been really big for my game, he gives me a lot of confidence,” he said. “He’s someone that I love taking the field with, that I want to try and impress every time I get there.

“It’s nice when I have a good moment or a good game to have a laugh with him after the game and him tell me I’m doing things well. He’s someone that I look up to, even though he probably doesn’t realise the effect he does have – he’s someone that I respect a lot.”

Despite the Titans sitting lonely at the bottom of the ladder with just four wins from 14 games, Brimson hasn’t given up hope of a late push to catch the eight.

“We’re still confident that we can go on a run but every game’s critical… so this week’s very important, especially going into a bye,” he said.

“I’ve been working hard all year and it’s disappointing to sit where we sit but I guess [we will] try and put some wins together and make a run at the end.”

Sunday’s home clash with the Cowboys at Cbus Super Stadium on the Gold Coast will double as the NRL’s Superhero Round, a fan favourite that Brimson says adds a fun energy to the occasion – especially with his one-year-old boy, Beckham, in attendance.

“I just brought him for fun, but he’s the star of the show. He’s got the cape on, it’s cool to be able to do that sort of stuff,” Brimson said.

“It is always good to be playing back at Cbus, especially such a fun round. I love looking around and seeing the little kids dressed up.”

Fans attending the game can expect giveaways, including free superhero capes and masks, and the chance to meet their favourite costumed heroes.