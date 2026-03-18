AJ Brimson has made it clear he wants to represent England in this year’s Rugby League World Cup, and has admitted if he is selected it would mark a ‘massive moment’ in his career.

Brisbane-born Brimson got his first taste of the international game last autumn as he featured in two of England’s three Test defeats to the Kangaroos during the Ashes Series.

The Gold Coast Titans full-back had previously represented Australia in 9s format, and had to seek special permission for an eligibility switch in order to be selected.

That rule has now been scrapped, and having had his first taste of pulling on an England shirt – which he’s able to do through his late mother’s heritage – he wants to do so again later this year.

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‘Fingers crossed I can play in the World Cup for England… that would be a massive moment again for my career’

This week marks the annual ‘multicultural’ round Down Under, and Brimson has opened up on his international experiences in an interview with the NRL.

Reflecting on his involvement in the Ashes having ran out at both the Hill Dickinson Stadium and Headingley, he said: “It was an unreal experience.

“It was just something that was a new experience for me, international footy. It was awesome to be able to play in a series like an Ashes series and to play over there.

“To play for England, everything about it, it was an all-round good experience.”

A four-time Queensland representative in State of Origin, Brimson will turn 28 in September, with the 2026 Rugby League World Cup commencing the following month.

The tournament takes place Down Under across Australia and Papua New Guinea, but as it nears, England remain without a head coach after the departure of Shaun Wane.

Wane was the man who handed Brimson his international bow, but he remains hopeful he will be involved again this autumn, regardless of who is in charge.

Brimson – who has over 130 NRL appearances under his belt – added: “Fingers crossed I can play in the World Cup for England.

“That would be a massive moment again for my career and it is something that is in the back of my mind.

“Obviously, right now, my sole focus is at the Titans, but you’d be lying if you didn’t have a thought or two about the end of the year.”