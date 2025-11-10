AJ Brimson injury prognosis revealed after major Ashes blow

England full-back AJ Brimson is set to spend two months on the sidelines following a shoulder injury in his side’s 30-8 defeat against Australia last weekend.

The Gold Coast Titans ace came off after just 11 minutes in the Headingley Test – the third and final clash of the series – and was seen clutching his shoulder in discomfort on the sidelines.

He did not return to the field, with Mikey Lewis coming on in his place.

‘He will now begin a rehab program’

Fears were already growing over the full extent of his injury, with head coach Shaun Wane admitting he’d hurt his shoulder ‘so bad’.

“He’s really, really damaged his AC (joint), so bad, and they are really, really painful,” he said. “He was so gutted to come off; he is a brave kid and he’s loved his time here.

“He has been a great addition to our squad. I’ve been really impressed.

“That hurt us a lot, there is no doubt about that – that hurt the way we did everything, but I thought we adapted well, and that was the beauty of having Mikey on the bench.”

And now, it seems those fears have been realised, with Brimson set for an extended spell on the sidelines.

“AJ Brimson has had scans after injuring his shoulder playing for England in the third and final Ashes match against Australia at the weekend,” a statement from the Titans read.

“Results show that Brimson suffered a grade three AC joint injury in the 11th minute of the game, requiring him to leave the field for the remainder of the match.

“He will now begin a rehab program with a view to being back to full training in January – ahead of NRL pre-season trials held in February.

“Brimson debuted for England after switching his country representation from Australia – via his mother’s heritage – playing in the second and third matches.”

