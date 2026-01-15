New Castleford Tigers recruit makes immediate Championship return as season-long loan confirmed

New Castleford Tigers recruit Aiden Doolan has made an immediate return to the Championship, re-joining former club Barrow Raiders on a season-long loan for 2026.

Hooker Doolan, a product of Warrington Wolves’ youth system, departed the UK for South Sydney Rabbitohs at the end of the 2023 campaign.

Joining the NRL outfit on a train and trial deal, he never managed to break into their first-grade squad and subsequently returned to the UK ahead of 2025, when he endured unsuccessful trial stints with Widnes Vikings and Huddersfield Giants.

Eventually being picked up by Barrow, he played ten games for the Championship club towards the end of the year before Super League side Castleford swooped to sign him on a two-year deal.

The first of those years though will be spent back in the second tier and back in Cumbria on loan with Barrow.

Including the sole game he played for North Wales Crusaders via dual-registration in 2023, and the two Challenge Cup ties he featured in at the beginning of last year for Widnes, Doolan now has 13 senior appearances to his name in the British game.

His time Down Under produced one New South Wales Cup appearance for Souths’ second string.

As Barrow announced his return, the 22-year-old said: “I’m buzzing to get the opportunity to come back to Barrow on loan, following on from my spell here last season.

“I’m really excited to get playing with the lads again and get some valuable minutes under my belt to help me develop as a player.

“From a personal perspective, I’m looking forward to the start of the season. Hopefully we can push to win as many games as we can.”

The Raiders begin their 2026 Championship campaign on Sunday afternoon, January 18, when fellow Cumbrians Workington Town visit the Northern Competitions Stadium.

Head coach Paul Crarey added: “After spending a large part of last season with the club, it’s great news that Castleford trust us with helping Aiden develop into the player they know he can be.

“Aiden was very popular with the fans, and we look forward to seeing him back in a Barrow shirt again next season.”