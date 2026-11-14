Hull FC’s 79-word statement as star’s immediate exit confirmed

Hull FC’s club captain Aidan Sezer has departed with immediate effect, and will join another Super League club ahead of 2027.

35-year-old Sezer arrived at the MKM Stadium ahead of the 2025 campaign, and after a two-season stint, his impending exit has been widely known for months now.

The half-back remains in negotiations with Bradford, who are the front-runners for his signature, though the Bulls will have to offload one of the ten players currently on their quota to bring him in.

Part one of the move is now official though, with Sezer having negotiated his exit from Hull, allowing him to join Bradford – or any other club – as a free agent.

Hull FC’s 79-word statement as Aidan Sezer’s immediate exit confirmed

Bankstown-born Sezer scored eight tries in 52 appearances across all competitions for the Black and Whites alongside kicking 54 conversions and a single drop goal,

The veteran has starred for Gold Coast Titans, Canberra Raiders and Wests Tigers in the NRL, with over 170 first-grade appearances to his name Down Under as well as over 110 in the British game between Huddersfield Giants, Leeds and Hull.

His representative honours include games for the Indigenous All Stars, Australia’s Prime Minister’s XIII, New South Wales’ City side and the Combined Nations All Stars: who he donned a shirt for against England back in 2021.

Announcing his exit, the Airlie Birds’ 79-word statement reads: “Hull FC can confirm that Aidan Sezer has departed the club with immediate effect.

“Sezer has been released from the remainder of his contract to take up an opportunity with another Super League club in 2027.

“Sezer joined the club from Wests Tigers ahead of the 2025 season, and has made 52 appearances in Black & White over the past two seasons.

“The club would like to thank Aidan for his efforts, and wish him the very best of luck for the future.”