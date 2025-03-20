Aidan Sezer makes brutally honest Super League admission as NRL comparisons drawn

Hull FC captain Aidan Sezer says Super League is a ‘totally different game’ to the NRL, but surprisingly insists he enjoys the British competition ‘a little bit more’.

Sydney-born Sezer, who will turn 34 in June, has plenty of experience on both sides of the globe with close to 250 senior appearances on his CV.

The veteran playmaker has donned a shirt at first-grade level Down Under for the Gold Coast Titans, Canberra Raiders and Wests Tigers.

And ahead of 2025, he returned to England with Hull having already worn the colours of Huddersfield Giants and Leeds Rhinos in Super League.

Eyebrows were raised when he was named FC’s skipper for the year by new head coach John Cartwright, but so far, he and they have proved any doubters wrong.

Losing only once so far in the league this term, Sezer spearheaded a second half comeback away against Wigan Warriors in the Challenge Cup last weekend which saw Hull knock the all-conquering world champions out of the competition at the last-16 stage.

The Airlie Birds travel to newly-promoted Wakefield Trinity this weekend in Round 5 of Super League, and ahead of that game, Sezer appeared on talkSPORT’s ‘Hawksbee & Baker’ show.

Asked about the differences between Super League and the NRL, he explained: “You’re not getting the weather (in Australia) that you do over in the UK.

“It’s a nice dry, fast track in the NRL and that allows you to express yourself a bit more off the ball, so the games are a lot quicker.

“It’s a different brand of footy, a totally different game.

“A lot of people ask me that question, but it’s hard to put your finger on it and give a proper explanation.

“It’s one thing as a player where you need to experience it to get a full grasp of what the two competitions are and how they differentiate.

“I enjoy the brand of rugby league here (in Super League), I guess it’s more attack-based.

“Back in the NRL, it’s a lot about wrestle and trying to manipulate the ruck whereas over here, it’s playing a bit more footy and expressing yourself as a team. As a half especially, you tend to enjoy that a little bit more.”

