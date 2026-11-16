Aidan Sezer admits his move to Bradford Bulls has been a ‘drawn-out process’ – but insists he can help the club hit new heights in 2027 after his transfer was finally confirmed.

After weeks of negotiations, the Bulls have finally unveiled Sezer on a one-year deal, after his release from Hull FC was made official on Sunday.

Sezer was in talks with the Black and Whites about a financial package to cancel the final year of his deal there, something which has now been agreed and led to his swift arrival at Odsal.

And the veteran half admits he is honoured to represent a club he has followed from afar for some time.

Aidan Sezer breaks silence on Bradford move

Sezer said: “I’m really happy to be here, it has been a drawn-out process but I am really happy to get it over the line and link up with the boys today.

“From speaking to Kurt and having conversations about the way we want to play his style of footy, it’s clear we are both aligned and obviously I know a lot of the boys at the club as well as those who have been brought in too. It’s clear the boys have been working really hard in the opening two weeks and I am really eager to join them and earn their respect.

“Kurt’s style is play for play footy, it’s an expansive, entertaining style of rugby and when you look at who’s coming in they are only going to compliment that style. It’s really exciting for me as a half, I am not getting any young but I feel like a young kid today for his first day of school!

“The fundamentals of moving to a new club never changes, you want to come in and get to know people on a personal level first and foremost and earn their respect with how you present yourself each day of training, by working hard and being as professional as you can and the rest will take care of itself.

“This is a prestigious logo in the context of the game. As a young Australian half-back I was always aware of Bradford Bulls teams back in the day so I am really excited to join the club. My mission now is to get to know the boys on a personal level and on the field, the way that they play and people’s strengths to be able to complement that with what I can bring to the group.”

Bulls coach Kurt Haggerty admitted the decision to bring in Sezer is one that will help his side take the right steps in 2027.

Haggerty said: “This is a really good signing for us, Aidan brings experience, he’s ultra-competitive and he know what winning big games in Super League looks like, so I am really happy he’s signing with us.

“An ultra-competitor is probably the best way you can sum Aidan up, he wants to win every moment in every game and he will bring leadership to the team. He kicks the ball well in last plays and he is a pretty competent goal kicker so he’s certainly going to add a lot of value and create competition for places between Rowan Milnes and Jayden Nikorima.

“Aidan is an older end athlete but he knows what this level looks like, he knows how to prepare for games and look after his body properly, he has barely been injured in the last two years so he is a very good signing for us.

“If you look at the way we’ve recruited, with some of the calibre of players that we have brought in, it shows where want to go to next year. It is a step in the right direction for us.”