Former Huddersfield Giants ace Aidan McGowan has penned a new one-year deal with Championship outfit Birmingham Hurricanes for 2027.

Utility back McGowan – who is a product of Huddersfield’s youth system – departed the Giants at the end of the 2025 campaign and initially joined Newcastle Thunder.

But early on in 2026, he made the move to Birmingham to link up with Midlands, as they were then known.

And after a positive first year with the Hurricanes, he has now agreed to don their colours again come next season.

Former Huddersfield ace Aidan McGowan secures Birmingham Hurricanes deal for 2027

Four-time Ireland international McGowan scored 17 tries in 23 appearances across all competitions for the Hurricanes in 2026 as they finished eighth on the Championship ladder.

Mark Dunning’s side then beat Whitehaven to make it into the second week of the play-offs, but saw their season ended by Oldham.

As he inked his new deal, McGowan – who will turn 25 in March – said: “I’m absolutely buzzing to be back at the Hurricanes in 2027.

“I joined early last year and really enjoyed last season. The staff and the lads are great, as well as the loyal supporters, which is what the club is built on.

“We had a good year last year, and we are looking to build on it this year and go all the way.

“I’m looking forward to keep building the game down in Birmingham and to be apart of this club for another season!”

‘He’s the ultimate professional’

The Championship club have re-branded ahead of 2027, becoming ‘Birmingham Hurricanes’, and have already announced a contract extension for former Super League ace Louis Roberts.

In McGowan, they have tied down a 24-year-old with 108 professional appearances on his CV – including games for Huddersfield, York Knights, Dewsbury Rams, Batley Bulldogs, Bradford Bulls and Newcastle as well as the Hurricanes.

With 52 tries to his name in addition to two goals, Hurricanes head coach Dunning shared his excitement at securing McGowan for 2027, adding: “We’re delighted that Aidan has committed his future to the club and remaining a member of the Canes family.

“Since joining mid-season last year, he has had a really positive impact on our squad and his performances have undoubtedly earned him his extension.

“He’s the ultimate professional and drives standards throughout the team with both his actions and his words on and off the pitch.

“We’re looking forward to seeing Aidan kick on again in 2027 and take his game to the next level.”