The agent of some of Super League’s top stars as well as Hull KR coach Willie Peters has been made the first victim of the NRL’s new tighter regulations around the media.

After signing a new record TV deal earlier this summer, the NRL announced plans to tighten up its media rules, specifically when it comes to conflicts of interest.

Any such conflicts of interest will be blocked moving forward, meaning individuals who hold two high-profile roles – one of which is front-facing in the broadcast media – would effectively have to give one up to continue working.

And top broadcaster Braith Anasta is now the first victim.

Anasta hands in agent credentials

The former Sydney Roosters half-back has worked as a player agent alongside his duties as host of NRL 360 on Fox Sports. He is also a regular commentator for the network’s NRL games.

Anasta was influential in working on the deal that took Peters to the Papua New Guinea Chiefs and ultimately ended his time in charge of the Robins at the end of this season.

His management company also are involving in looking after Mikolaj Oledzki and Owen Trout after their respective moves to the NRL for the 2027 season were agreed.

But he will now no longer be an agent, after reports in Australia confirmed he would be handing in his accreditation as a player agent with company Searoo Sports.

That will allow him to fully focus on his presenting work and ensure that Anasta does not fall foul of the new tighter regulations.

NRL’s ‘media cop’ rules take effect

The new tighter media rulings are also set to influence clubs directly – with senior officials at some NRL sides also holding high-profile roles in the media.

Canterbury Bulldogs director of football Phil Gould is one of the most influential and recognisable figures on television Down Under, and he would now likely have to choose between one of these two roles, like Anasta has.

“I want to focus entirely on my hosting with Fox because it’s become a bit difficult to navigate,” Anasta told News Corp. “It’s very hard to do both and I don’t want to take away from my dream of being the best broadcaster I can be, that’s a big thing.”

The NRL are also set to bring in a wider ‘media watchdog’ as part of the new TV deal to ensure the regulations are met regularly.