Adrian Lam’s Leigh Leopards recruitment promise as latest on search given

Leigh boss Adrian Lam has vowed that the Leopards will make use of their free quota spots and space on the salary cap sooner rather than later.

Lam’s side came into 2025 light on numbers, with Australian half-back Matt Moylan unexpectedly hanging up his boots and leaving a void which has been filled so far by Gareth O’Brien.

Elsewhere, Fiji international prop Ben Nakubuwai has also been released by Leigh and has headed back Down Under, creating further space on both the quota and the cap.

Leopards head coach Lam has made no secret of his desire to plug the gaps in both the halves and the front-row, and plenty of names have been linked.

Adrian Lam’s Leigh Leopards recruitment promise as latest given

Leigh – who are now into the semi-finals of the Challenge Cup – travel to Castleford Tigers on Saturday night as Super League action resumes with Round 7.

During Wednesday afternoon’s pre-match press conference, Lam was asked the question of whether there’s a possibility the Leopards won’t recruit anyone between now and the end of the campaign.

And his response was pretty resounding, saying: “There are a few positions which we feel strongly that we need to strengthen.

“We won’t wait until the end of the year for that to happen, it’ll happen as soon as we can make the right call on it.

“It’s ongoing all the time, it’s something that we meet every day on.

“But we’re in no rush to just bring someone over here, we want it to be the right fit.

“There’s a bit of time, patience and brains (that are needed) around how we’re going to do that.”

