Leigh Leopards boss Adrian Lam has dubbed Hull KR the ‘leading team’ in Super League in terms of the brand of rugby they play as well as the table.

The Leopards were beaten 30-0 by KR at Craven Park on Sunday afternoon, nilled by the Robins for the third successive meeting.

Sunday’s defeat was also Leigh’s sixth in a row against KR, and their seventh loss in ten head-to-heads since Lam took charge ahead of the 2022 campaign.

The Papua New Guinean’s side are yet to beat Willie Peters’ Robins since the 2023 Challenge Cup final.

Adrian Lam’s classy words on Hull KR as bold Super League admission made

KR have become the first team to beat the Leopards in 2025, with Leigh winning three and drawing one of their opening four matches in Super League this term prior to Sunday.

Post-match, Lam admitted: “When you’re playing Hull KR up here, they’ve obviously set the bar where it is at the moment.

“They’re probably the leading team in the competition, and I mean that in the sense of the rugby as well (as the table).

“We just got dominated, we got schooled in every area.”

Leigh found themselves 22-0 down come half-time at Craven Park, conceding just one try in the second half along with a penalty which man-of-the-match Mikey Lewis converted.

Lam continued: “As a new group, I think that’ll make us better in the long run.

“When you come up here, and you don’t win the toss, we would have prepared to run with the wind.

“That’s not an excuse, but if you don’t have it, then you’ve got to get to half-time in a decent shape.

“When you make the two or three breaks we made, you’ve got to score points on the back of them.

“The last part of the first half was really frustrating. When it unfolded, we just didn’t deal with it, but that’s all part of the lesson.”