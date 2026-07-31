Leigh Leopards boss Adrian Lam admitted Jai Field’s late first half try ‘hurt’ his side and left them struggling for motivation at half-time as they were beaten 20-8 by Wigan Warriors.

Hosts Leigh had enjoyed a near faultless opening 36 minutes in the ‘Battle of the Borough’, and led 8-0 courtesy of Adam Cook’s two penalties in addition to an Innes Senior try.

But when Robbie Mulhern conceded a penalty just metres off the Warriors line, Australian full-back Field was allowed to race 95 metres clear after a quick tap restart.

Going in under the posts, Field’s try saw Wigan claw their way back to 8-6: and in the second half, they scored three unanswered tries to canter to victory.

‘The try just before half-time hurt us… that changed the mindset in the dressing room a little bit’

Leigh had lost just two of their last 13 games prior to Friday night’s defeat, but could now finish this weekend outside the play-off spots.

Post-match, Leopards head coach Lam admitted: “It (Field’s try) was very tough to take.

“I’m not disappointed with the overall performance, there were just a couple of really big moments that we were in control of and poor skill put us under pressure a little bit.

“The try just before half-time hurt us, I didn’t think we deserved that with the way that we’d played, and that changed the mindset in the dressing room a little bit.

“I tried to get them up for that second half, but it probably lagged on a bit. In the second half, we were nowhere near the team that we’ve been.

“It set everyone into a negative mindset, and from that point on we weren’t connected, we lost our way.”

‘When you’re playing one of the top teams and they score right on the bell, it just deflates you a little bit’

All four the tries scored by Wigan on the night were from lapses in concentration or individual errors.

Papua New Guinean boss Lam had already alluded to a struggle for motivation in the changing rooms at the break in his Sky Sports interview just minutes after the final hooter.

Asked why that was given his side still held the lead at the break and had entered Friday night’s clash in fine form, he said: “I think that’s just natural, whatever scenario it is.

“When you’re playing one of the top teams and they score right on the bell, it just deflates you a little bit.

“My job at half-time is to inspire them to go out in the second half, and I said to them that if we won 8-6, I’d be okay with that.

“That was our fault, there was no individual skill or brilliance.

“It was just a quick tap and go, and the first try in the second half I thought was the one that really broke our back.”