Leigh boss Adrian Lam says that teams should fill their stadiums if they have the opportunity to but insists this week’s ticketing row between the Leopards and Wigan Warriors had no affect on their preparations for Friday night’s semi-final clash.

The Leopards were beaten 18-6 at The Brick Community Stadium, bowing out in the Super League semi-final away against their neighbours for the second year on the spin.

This year’s performance was far more respectable than the one delivered at this stage in 2024, having been thumped 38-0 12 months ago.

But rather than the spotlight being shone on a tantalising game, this week’s build-up has been clouded by a row between the two clubs.

Adrian Lam weighs in on Wigan-Leigh ticket debate as verdict delivered following semi-final

Leigh sold out of their 4,800 allocation in double quick time, and then weren’t permitted any more tickets in the North Stand due to safety regulations.

Leopards fans began buying tickets in the home end, close to where the away fans were located, but saw their tickets cancelled by Wigan on Tuesday, leading to the public spat which unfolded in the days after.

In the end, 18,523 were present at The Brick on Friday night: with plenty of seats left empty in the home end.

Post-match, Leopards head coach Lam explained: “It didn’t really affect us in any way.

“I was just head down and bum up, because we felt confident coming here tonight.

“I stay out of that, but it would have been better to see two or three thousand more fans here tonight, wouldn’t it?!

“And I mean our fans, it would have been nice to see that.”

Lam had conducted his pre-match press conference this week by the time the saga began to unfold, with Leigh owner Derek Beaumont – who eventually refused to attend the game himself – at the heart of it.

The Papua New Guinean continued: “The stadium wasn’t full, and it should be full for the greatest showpiece of rugby league in this country.

“However that gets solved, I don’t care and I don’t know, but if we’ve got a chance to fill the stadiums, then fill the stadiums.”