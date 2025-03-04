Leigh Leopards head coach Adrian Lam has hailed the immediate impact young duo Bailey Hodgson and AJ Towse have had on his side following the pair’s recent debuts for the club.

Versatile back Hodgson, born in Hull, joined Leigh last July from NRL outfit Manly Sea Eagles. His return to the British game brought an end to a three-and-a-half year stint Down Under which was heavily hampered by injury.

The 22-year-old, who played one Super League game in Castleford Tigers’ colours prior to moving to Australia, had to wait until Round 2 of the current campaign to make his league bow for Leigh – doing so out on the wing as they beat Huddersfield Giants.

He then moved to full-back last Friday night for the visit of Catalans Dragons to the Leopards’ Den, a game which also saw Towse play his first game in Leigh colours.

The winger, 21, joined Adrian Lam’s side in the off-season from Championship outfit York having never played in the top-flight before.

Adrian Lam waxes lyrical over ‘outstanding’ young Leigh Leopards duo

Despite their inexperience where Super League is concerned, it’s been so far, so very good for the young pair – who shone together against Catalans as Leigh won 34-6.

The Leopards have now won their first three games of a Super League season for the first time, and speaking to the media after last Friday’s victory, boss Lam said: “Unbelievable, I thought they were outstanding.

“I gave AJ Towse a debut today, it was his first game for the club and as a Super League player, his first here (at the Leopards’ Den) and I’m just really pleased for him.

“I only rang him today because Davey Armstrong woke up this morning and was ill.

“To have him come in and perform how he did was outstanding, and in the same breath, I thought Bailey Hodgson at full-back was brilliant.

“I’m really pleased for those two boys coming in, and it just gives trust to us to give other players a go when it’s their turn.”

‘When you bring in younger players that we feel are the future of the club, you want to give them a go when it’s their turn’

Leigh’s next task is to navigate a trip to Hull FC on Thursday night, the club where Hodgson’s uncle, Josh, began his senior career.

Lam continued: “AJ Towse has been our number one pre-season trainer. He’s finished first out of everyone on the list of 1-31 in everything that we do on the list.

“His name got brought up to play today, and there was no hesitation. It was a case of, ‘let’s just back the kid and let him go’.

“The pair of them are young, they’re enthusiastic and they bring energy.

“When you bring in younger players that we feel are the future of the club, you want to give them a go when it’s their turn.”

