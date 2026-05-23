Leigh Leopards boss Adrian Lam waxed lyrical over Umyla Hanley following his imperious display in their 42-6 rout of Hull FC, deeming him ‘inspirational’.

Hanley delivered high quality showings on a consistent basis throughout last season and was rewarded with a spot in the Super League Dream Team.

The start of this campaign has been a bumpier one for the centre, who has had to battle a number of shoulder-related injury issues.

But on Friday night against Hull, he delivered his best performance of the year so far, and was crowned Sky Sports’ Player of the Match following a scintillating individual showing.

‘I’m sure he’s inspiring the whole town at the moment with the way that his actions are’

Hanley has now played 63 games for Leigh, who he joined back in 2023 upon the club’s return to Super League having been released by neighbours Wigan Warriors.

Speaking post-match at the Leopards’ Den after a big win on Friday night, Leopards head coach Lam had plenty of praise for Hanley, saying: “The way he competes, I don’t know if there’s anyone else in Super League that competes that hard!

“I’m sure there is, but when I watch him, he inspires the whole team.

“I’m sure he’s inspiring the whole town at the moment with the way that his actions are.

“If we could all get like that, we’d be pretty hard to beat.”

Still only 24, Hanley – who has ambitions to represent England this autumn in the Rugby League World Cup – grabbed a try of his own and registered two assists as Leigh thumped Hull to move within two points of Super League‘s play-off spots.

Chalking up 169 metres with the ball in hand, he broke eight tackles and made two clean breaks through FC’s defensive line, showing an unrelenting hunger as the Leopards put their opponents to the sword in a dominant second half.

The first of his assists came in style as he raced onto a dinked kick from Adam Cook to tee up Josh Charnley with a neat pass executed under pressure just as it appeared he may be put into touch by the defender closing him down near the touchline.

Lam added: “It’s everything… the way he trains, the way he puts himself within our sessions, he’s the ultimate competitor.

“He leaves no stone unturned and he trains at that capacity and that intensity every week.

“Gameday is probably easy for him because of how he trains, it’s inspirational.”