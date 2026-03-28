Leigh boss Adrian Lam has revealed he used the break before Golden Point in their dramatic victory over Toulouse to provide inspiration to his Leopards side with a reminder of their sterling extra-time record.

The Leopards had led 20-6 at half-time on Saturday evening, but were pegged back by a resilient Olympique side during a second 40.

A penalty on the final hooter gave Jake Shorrocks the opportunity to level things up at 20-20, and 40 metres out, he took that opportunity from the tee.

Leigh though are among the kings of Golden Point, and so it proved oncemore, with Gareth O’Brien slotting home a drop goal towards the end of the first period of extra-time to seal a 21-20 win.

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Leigh coach’s vital team talk during Toulouse triumph revealed

Lam’s side of course won the 2023 Challenge Cup final against Hull KR in Golden Point through son Lachlan’s drop goal.

They also have extra-time wins against Wakefield Trinity and Wigan Warriors in Super League under their belts along with a draw against Castleford Tigers.

Now, Toulouse’s name can be added to the list of teams they have conquered in Golden Point, and the Leopards head coach revealed post-match: “I brought the team in (before Golden Point) to talk about that (record) and mention it.

“I’m aware of that, but Toulouse had all of the momentum and it’s very difficult as a coach to try and turn that.

“I’m just grateful they hung in there together. We played some great rugby tonight, and if we can put more of that together consistently, I think we’ll be alright.

“It was pretty hard to watch, you just saw it all slipping away. I got a bit nervous there towards the end. A bounce of the ball and a sin-bin, and we’re hanging on for dear life. Instead of thriving, we’re surviving.

“In the end, we got the two points and there’s a lot to learn out of it.”

Leigh had won just one of their opening five Super League games of the season, and in the build-up to their home clash against newly-promoted Toulouse, Lam had stressed the importance of the result.

With two competition points in the bag, he predicted: “I think the win tonight will come back to reward us in September, I really do. It could easily have gone the other way at any point.

“It wasn’t the best second 40 minutes, but the way they kept turning up for each other under pressure and down to 12 men, those moments can build character and resilience.”