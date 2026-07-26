Leigh boss Adrian Lam admits it’s ‘hard to comprehend’ his side are in the mix for a top-two finish given their troubles this season, but now believes it’s in their hands to make happen.

Like many clubs across Super League, the Leopards have spent much of the 2026 campaign to date ravaged by injuries.

Even now, injuries continue to plague them: with Saturday evening’s success over Warrington Wolves producing three further blows, including one which appears to be season-ending for back-rower Frankie Halton.

Those blows came at the end of a week which saw utility back Bailey Hodgson’s season ended after a freak cut to his elbow led to a career-threatening infection which has required two operations.

But crucially, Saturday’s victory at home against Wire was an eleventh win in 13 games for Leigh: who are now level on competition points with the Wolves.

Honestly, it’s hard for me to comprehend when we’ve had such a difficult season.

Last season brought Leigh’s best-ever Super League finish, with 27 competition points from 27 games enough to earn them third spot.

The top-two is where they need to finish if they are to earn a home semi-final in the play-offs though, and neighbours Wigan Warriors – who Leigh host on Friday night – currently occupy second spot.

After the win against Warrington, Leopards head coach Lam admitted: “Honestly, it’s hard for me to comprehend that (we could make the top two) when we’ve had such a difficult season.

“I need to stop talking about it, because it’s negative, but we’re probably not going to play with our best side all year.

“Leeds are on 30 (competition points) before they play tomorrow, Wigan are on 30, Wakefield are on 30.

“We’re on 26 and we play those three teams in the next seven games.

“Five of those seven games are at home, so it’s literally in our own hands.”

‘We’re 11 wins from 13, which is half a season, it’s pretty exciting’

Since returning to Super League in 2023, Leigh have never failed to make the play-offs, finishing fifth two years on the spin before last year’s third-place effort.

Their last two campaigns have both ended at the play-off semi-final stage away at Wigan.

Lam added: “I’m grateful of how we’ve rallied to get into the top six, but as quick as that, you can be out of the back door again because of how close it is.

“We’re 11 wins from 13, which is half a season, it’s pretty exciting.

“It’s a great competition. Some clubs have been saying this season that we play too many games… what a load of rubbish, that’s what we’re here for!

“It was a great atmosphere here tonight, there was a real buzz around, and I’m looking forward to next Friday.

“We were a long way behind before this run started and something needed to change, needed to happen.

“We’re pretty good at it (getting into the play-offs after a slow start), we’ve done it three times in the last four or five years.”