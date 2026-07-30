Adrian Lam believes Liam Marshall is a doubt for Wigan Warriors heading into Friday’s showdown with his Leigh Leopards side.

‘The Battle of the Borough’ will see Leigh host Wigan, two of the competition’s in-form sides having both won eight of their last nine matches.

That form has seen Leigh climb into the play-offs after a slow start, while the Warriors are just two points adrift of league leaders, Leeds Rhinos.

Lam played and coached at Wigan during a proud association with the club, playing for the club 119 times before coaching them through three seasons before his move to Leigh.

Liam Marshall missing for Wigan?

But he reckons he still has contacts at the club after hearing whispers that Marshall, who only returned to the Wigan side after a hamstring last week, is in doubt of featuring this time around.

Lam was speaking initially about the return of Bevan French, who he signed to the club during his time as Warriors coach.

“He’s going to be a handful here tomorrow night,” Lam said.

“He’s playing with his tail up. He’s very confident at the moment. They’ll be buzzing him coming back, a few other players.

“Marshall coming back, whether Marshall plays or not tomorrow night. I’m hearing there’s a chance that he doesn’t. There’s a couple of them still coming back into the picture there.

“I think it’s been great. I remember the first couple of years we hadn’t beaten Wigan, and then last year we’d beaten them twice out of the three times. Fortunately, this year we haven’t played them three times.”

“We’ve played them three times every year since we’ve been promoted back up. Only one home and away this year, and they certainly gave us a lesson in one of those early rounds.

“It’s incredible how, I think it was round three that we played them, and we don’t play them now until round 21. Like I said, there’ll be no better atmosphere tomorrow night than at this stadium.”

Asked if he had insiders still at the club, Lam said with a smile on his face: “Yeah, mate.

“I’ve still got some contacts there. Don’t you worry about that.”