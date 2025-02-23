Leigh Leopards boss Adrian Lam says Frankie Halton will get scans on the injury which forced him off the field in their win against Huddersfield Giants early next week.

Halton, a product of Leigh’s youth ranks, returned to his hometown club midway through the 2023 campaign and has gone on to make 34 appearances across all competitions, establishing himself as a mainstay in Lam’s side.

But during the first half of Sunday afternoon’s victory against Huddersfield Giants at the Leopards’ Den, he picked up a knock and was forced from the field.

Adrian Lam reveals fresh Leigh Leopards injury blow following Huddersfield Giants win

Jack Hughes replaced Halton, who never returned to the action as Leigh came from behind to record a 24-10 success in their first home game of the year – making it two wins from two in Super League.

Post-match, head coach Lam provided a very brief update on the five-time Ireland international, saying: “It looks like it may be his adductor/groin.

“We’ll know a little bit more in the next 48 hours after scans.”

Leigh went into the Round 2 clash almost at full strength, with only Josh Charnley dropping out of their squad when compared to the one named for last week’s opener away at Wigan Warriors.

Charnley aside, Darnell McIntosh is the only notable missing name where the Leopards are concerned at the moment.

The utility back’s issue is a Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) injury which was done during January’s pre-season camp in Lanzarote, while veteran winger Charnley is now battling a hamstring problem with some meniscus-related issues mixed in.

Issuing a quick update on the pair’s prognoses after Sunday’s win, boss Lam detailed: “Darnell is probably two weeks away, and Josh looks now like potentially four-to-six weeks.”