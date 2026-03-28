Leigh boss Adrian Lam has urged his Leopards side to make home advantage count against Toulouse on Saturday afternoon, with reinforcements on the way.

The Leopards have endured a sticky start to the new Super League season amid an injury crisis which has decimated them.

With their list of absentees in double figures, Lam’s side have won just one of their first five league games in 2026 – and that came in Round 1 at home against Leeds Rhinos.

Among their four defeats was a 22-16 loss on home soil to Catalans Dragons, and the Papua New Guinean head coach wants his side to right some wrongs when another French club come to town on Saturday in the shape of Olympique.

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‘We’ve got to make sure we win these games, especially at home, and that can get the confidence up’

Leigh‘s home record across all competitions this term remains positive at 2-1 when you include their Challenge Cup Fourth Round victory over Hull FC.

But the Leopards are yet to really light the fuse on their season, and in his pre-match press conference ahead of the clash with Toulouse, Lam made it clear that’s what he wants to see this weekend.

He said: “That’s the big one, the home game. You’ve got to win these homes games, and we haven’t been great here at home this year.

“It’s difficult when you’re not playing your best rugby, there are injuries involved and players are in key positions that are new to the club and still learning.

“They’re probably a long way away from being at their best, and you want the best from the side, but you miss the 50/50 calls and things like that.

“It’s a really difficult time for me as the coach, but you’ve just got to keep believing and know that we’re all working towards the same goal.”

Saturday’s tussle with Super League new boys Toulouse is Leigh’s last home game until April 23, when Huddersfield Giants visit the Leopards’ Den.

Leigh head coach Lam continued: “In the past when we’ve been in this situation we’ve got ourselves out of it, and there’ll be no difference this time.

“We’ve got to make sure we win these games, especially at home, and that can get the confidence up.

“Confidence gets knocked about when you’re not winning every week, and it’s certainly been zapped out of us, but it’s my responsibility to keep the belief there and keep them working hard towards the reward (of a victory) they deserve.”