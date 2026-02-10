Leigh Leopards coach questions ruck speed rule changes as early season ‘hurricane’ tipped

Leigh Leopards boss Adrian Lam has questioned the need for the rule changes around ruck speed heading into 2026, predicting there will be a ‘hurricane’ with complaints early on in the campaign.

It was confirmed ahead of the start of the 2026 campaign that players would now be forbidden from encroaching within ten metres of any opponent that is waiting for the ball. They must also surrender when an opponent gains possession of the ball.

Players will be penalised more harshly for laying on in the ruck, and in the pre-season action that we’ve seen including the Challenge Cup ties, there have been significantly more play-the-balls per game than in recent seasons.

The new rules mean there will be more pace for attacking players, and more speed in the game in general: with Super League likely to be a faster-paced game than it has ever been before.

But the rule changes have had their critics already, and it’s fair to say that Leigh head coach Lam is among those.

The Leopards beat Championship outfit North Wales Crusaders in the Challenge Cup Third Round on Saturday evening, and are now preparing for their first game of the new Super League campaign at home against Leeds Rhinos on Friday night.

Speaking to the media – including LoveRugbyLeague – during the Super League season launch, Lam explained: “The referees are looking at speeding the ruck up.

“That’s what we’ve been told, and I’m not sure if I’m a fan of that.

“The game is quick enough as it is, we need to keep the ten metres as it is.

“We’ll see what happens with that, but no doubt there’ll be a bit of hurricane around Round 4, 5 or 6 about how that’s going.

“We’ll wait and see.”