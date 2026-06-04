Leigh Leopards boss Adrian Lam admits he doesn’t expect we’ve heard the last of PNG Chiefs’ interest in son Lachlan and hooker Edwin Ipape.

Lam senior took charge at the Leopards’ Den ahead of the 2022 Championship campaign when Leigh had just been relegated.

Ipape was among his very first recruits and took the British game by storm, being crowned the Championship Player of the Year.

Son Lachlan arrived midway through 2022 to help his dad’s side over the line in their promotion push as they returned to Super League before establishing themselves among the elite.

Unsurprisingly given their Papua New Guinea representation on the international stage, both have been linked with moves to join the NRL‘s newest franchise.

And even though the Chiefs’ General Manager Michael Chammas shut down rumours of Ipape joining them anytime soon earlier this week, Leopards head coach Lam doesn’t believe that’ll be the last of it.

Leigh coach addresses PNG Chiefs’ interest in Leopards duo including son with honest verdict

Challenge Cup winners with the Leopards in 2023, Ipape and Lam have made a combined 231 appearances across all competitions for the club.

Enjoying leading roles over the last few years as three successive Super League play-off finishes have been cemented, both now have double figures of international caps with the Kumuls, too.

Leigh head to Castleford Tigers this weekend, and during his press conference ahead of that clash, Lam senior was asked about the Chiefs rumour mill.

He said: “I’m sure Edwin’s (situation) will heat up, but he’s contracted until 2031.

“I know he’s a big player for Papua New Guinea and the Chiefs, and so is Lokie.

“But he (Michael) Chammas) is right, they’re both contracted here for next year, definitely.

“Then, we’ll see what happens.”

Mount Hagen native Ipape’s long-term Leopards contract, which was inked early last year, does not include an NRL release clause.

He has never played in the NRL before having only represented PNG Hunters in the Queensland Cup at second-grade level prior to making the move to Leigh at the start of 2022, but is now an icon in his home country as well as a cult hero for the Leythers.

Half-back Lam’s contract meanwhile is set to expire come the end of next season, meaning he would be a free pick-up for the Chiefs as they prepare to enter the NRL at the start of 2028.

Born in Sydney, he is a product of the Roosters’ youth system, playing 31 NRL games for them between 2019 and 2021 without ever managing to nail down a regular spot.

The playmaker represents PNG on the international stage via his heritage, with dad Adrian – who went on to coach the nation in two stints – also a former Kumuls ace having been born in the township of Rabaul.